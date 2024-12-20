Black Ops 6 finally gets a true one-shot sniper rifle in Season 1 reloaded

Every Black Ops 6 sniper rifle is capable of one-shot killing enemies, but none do it quite as good as the new AMR Mod 4.

The Barret .50 Cal is an iconic weapon that has appeared in eight Call of Duty titles. The semi-automatic sniper rifle suffers from high recoil, a slow aim-down sight speed, reload time, and overall mobility, but its strengths compensate for a few weaknesses.

BO6’s version of the Barret .50 Cal, the AMR Mod 4 was introduced in Season 1 Reloaded, and it can be unlocked through Archie’s Festival Frenzy event.

This version of the sniper rifle has familiar shortcomings. However, the sniper’s capability of one-shot-killing enemies anywhere above the knee, fast fire rate, and no bullet drop-off set the weapon apart.

In our rankings, we crowned the SVD the best sniper rifle because its fast fire rate and one-shot ability made it the perfect quickscoping option. However, stats suggest that the AMR Mod 4 is poised to dethrone the SVD and take over moving forward.

What is the best sniper rifle in Black Ops 6?

FaZe Scope is a sniping expert and regularly posts outrageous montages. With years of experience under his belt, Scope is ready to crown the AMR Mod 4 as the best new-generation Barrett 50 Cal.

While using the AMR Mod 4, Scope dismantled entire enemy teams in his latest montage, showing off the destructive power of this sniper rifle.

The AMR Mod 4 is the only sniper in BO6 that can one-shot enemies from the knee up. The LR 7.62’s one-shot-damage range goes from the lower torso up, while the SVD and LW3A1 Frostline can only put the feat off from the upper torso or higher.

Compared side-by-side, the SVD has a better fire rate and handling and mobility stats in every category, but the damage output gives the AMR Mod 4 a slight edge.

In addition, the slow reload and aim-down sights can be addressed with the best loadout.