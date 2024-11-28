Black Ops 6 finally bringing back classic mode after over a decade according to leak

According to leaks, Black Ops 6 is finally bringing back a classic party mode that Call of Duty veterans will remember fondly, and it hasn’t been seen in the franchise for over a decade, since the much beloved Black Ops 2.

In over 20 years of COD, there have been a number of maps, modes, and features that have been and gone, some liked and missed more than others.

Most players will be familiar with the Party Games that have been in and out of the last few titles, with the likes of Gun Game the most popular.

Now, an old party game is finally returning according to a leak from SemtexLeaks and it could be just the right nostalgia hit for long-time players: Sharpshooter.

For those who never got to play Sharpshooter, or for whom it has simply slipped their mind, here’s how it works: All players start off with the same randomly selected weapon, and have 45 seconds to get as many kills as possible with said weapon.

After 45 seconds, the weapon switches to another random gun and you repeat the process. Do that seven times and you’ve played a full game of Sharpshooter, with the winner being simply whoever racks up the most kills.

In both Black Ops 1 and 2, killstreaks in Sharpshooter were rewarded with new perks rather than lethal rewards, though if they were to do the same in Black Ops 6 is unclear.

That said, the weapons themselves in the older games weren’t limited to just the regular guns from Create A Class. There were lethal streaks in there, such as War Machine and the Grim Reaper rocket launcher.

Of course, this is still a leak, and nothing has been confirmed by developers Treyarch, so we wouldn’t get too excited just yet. We’re still waiting to see Party Game wager matches return, though that might just be a pipe dream now.