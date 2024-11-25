Black Ops 6 fans worried they won’t unlock new gun in ‘failing’ Hit List event

Black Ops 6 players are convinced that The Hit List event is ‘failing’ as they’re worried that the Sirin 9MM SMG won’t be unlocked.

Over the last few years, Call of Duty has used community challenges to make players unlock a new gun, item, and attachments. These challenges are typically based on how many collective kills the community can achieve in either a certain game mode or time period, giving them something to band together on.

In Black Ops 6, The Hit List has been the first of those community challenges. It is, again, a kill-based target that players have to hit with different unlocks along the way.

The biggest reward is the Sirin 9MM SMG, which will be given to players after they hit 50 billion points.

Black Ops 6 fans worried they won’t unlock Sirin 9MM in Hit List event

However, some fans are convinced that the event is ‘failing’ due to issues with hackers, different bugs, and an overall apathy from the community towards multiplayer right now.

“I’ve never seen an event like this fail in a game. They’ll just inflate the numbers to make sure we hit the goal if they have to,” one player claimed.

“Even if we fail, they’re just gonna inflate it so that we complete it anyways lmao,” another agreed. “Not a chance in hell they would risk not releasing the content that they made over this.”

Other players have gotten annoyed at the event because the main hub is ultra-slow when trying to check individual progress.

“Hey, Devs, no one wants to have to sit through the community progress animation before they can check their own individual progress. Not a single GD person,” one posted. “Lol they add so many useless animations everywhere, I hate that,” another added.

If players possibly fail to unlock the Sirin, then the devs could scrap it or add it down the line in Season 1 Reloaded. We’d have to wait and see.