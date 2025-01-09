Black Ops 6 fans warn against “unusable” blueprint that’s impossible to aim with

Black Ops 6 fans have hit out at another “unusable” blueprint in multiplayer that makes it impossible to aim down sight. And, it’s not a mistake at all.

Over the last few years, Call of Duty has had issues with “pay to win” cosmetics and blueprints running riot. The Roze skin, Gallantry MAC-10, and the Fallout bundle are just a few of the examples that have kept players up at night.

When it comes to Black Ops 6, things have been a little rockier. There have been a few pay to win issues, sure, but there have been more “pay to lose” blueprints instead. The majority of these have visual clutter that blocks the weapon optics, preventing you from being able to aim down sight.

Players had hoped that the Saug would be the last case of this issue. However, there is another one popping up that they’re warning others against buying.

Another pay to lose blueprint in Black Ops 6

Redditor Fat_stacks10 claimed that the I.D.E.A.D Mastercraft bundle is creating issues, calling it an “unusable blueprint” and that they are unable to get a refund from Activision for it.

“The visual effects block your aim while ADS and it is impossible to play well with this blueprint. Activision support told me this was intended behavior and refused a refund.”

However, others pointed out that they’re taking umbrage with the wrong blueprint, noting that it is the Kick Some Brass bundle that they’ve got issues with instead. “That’s the XM4 from the kick some brass, not ideed,” they said.

Other players were quick to chime in with their dismay too. “Wtf are these bundles they obviously don’t even think about testing them,” one said. “If only there was a way to see how these weapons fired before buying,” another suggested.

It isn’t the first time that fans have claimed that the blocked sights are “intentional” from the devs. That suggestion was put out there when the Mecha-Drake Mastercraft blueprint for the Saug had similar issues.