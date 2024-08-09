Black Ops 6 fans want devs to copy XDefiant after “disappointing” firing range leak

After getting a potential first look at the Black Ops 6 firing range from a leak, fans want Treyarch to return to the drawing board and take a page from XDefiant.

Most BO6 leaks have generated excitement over what’s in store, but a few decisions raised eyebrows. Warzone fans fear Verdansk won’t return after a new battle royale map leak.

Players are divided over a specialty perk that grants “wall hacks,” and Activision has no plans to remove skill-based matchmaking in future titles.

Article continues after ad

Frustrations boiled over when a leaked image of the Black Ops 6 firing range showed a dark room with poor visibility and a lack of weapon information.

CoD content creator IceManIsaac said, “Please upgrade the firing range! Most players are in here multiple times a day, and this looks even worse. This has been an underwhelming and sorely underdeveloped mechanic for years.”

IceManIsaac pointed out that XDefiant has an informative firing range that provides details about time-to-kill, accuracy calculations, recoil plot comparison area, a spray chart, and targets at different ranges and elevations.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

In addition, XDefiant also has a separate obstacle course for players to practice their movement.

Dexerto XDefiant’s firing range

In comparison, Modern Warfare 3’s firing range is a small single room with test dummies.

“I’m sad to see this firing range” Warzone Loadout argued. “I was really hoping for an improvement, but it feels like we’ll get the same with just a reskin.”

“They are telling you the firing range doesn’t matter anymore without having to say it,” a second user added.

Article continues after ad

Based on that leaked image, it’s unclear if other rooms are in the firing range. However, based on the first look, players are disappointed and do want more.

For those looking to get additional information about what’s coming to Black Ops 6, check out everything we know about Zombies GobbleGums and the save and quit feature.