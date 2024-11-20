Black Ops 6 fans want classic camos after bug let them use MW2 & MW3 skins

The November 19 update in Black Ops 6 fixed a bug that allowed players to equip weapon camos from MW3 and MW2. But although it’s now been addressed, it may have opened a can of worms, as fans are now calling for the option to use classic camos.

Whereas MW3 felt like an extension of MW2, Black Ops 6 is a completely new chapter for Call of Duty. This means all of the weapons and Operators from those games, which are still available in Warzone, can’t be found in Treyarch’s latest game.

The same extends to weapon camos, as BO6 features its own slate of skins and doesn’t bring any of the old ones with it. At least, that’s the case now that the November 19 update addressed an issue where camos from MW3 and MW2 could be applied to the new guns in multiplayer.

But after getting a taste of what it would be like to equip their previously earned camos to the likes of the XM4 and Krig C, players are now calling for the devs to bring back older weapon skins.

“Pandora’s Box has been opened, Activision,” said ‘Pandazar’ in a Reddit post. “We are now aware that our old camos can and will work on our new guns. Let us have our old camos.”

Plenty of players responded in support of this idea, especially when it comes to Mastery camos, as they take many hours to unlock.

“Tbh I am sick of doing mastery grinds and having to forget about them after the life cycle. MW3 was so good because I got to hold onto everything I used from the previous game,” said one reply.

It wasn’t just MW2 and MW3 camos that players wanted to return, though. There were also plenty of comments calling for iconic Mastery camos from previous CoD games to carry over into BO6.

“Just let me have the dark matter I did get in BO3, thanks Treyarch,” said one player, before another responded: “I’d rather just have legacy camos from MW, MW2-3, BO1-3, etc. All the standard ones from those old games are my fave.”

Of course, there were also those who argued that Black Ops 6 should forge its own identity by sticking with its own weapon skins, especially when you consider how much “clutter” it would add to the menus.

It’s highly unlikely that Treyarch will budge on bringing older camos over to Black Ops 6, but with the Season 1 Reloaded update around the corner, never say never.