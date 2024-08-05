Black Ops 6 fans fear Verdansk won’t return to Warzone after new map leak

After a leak reportedly exposed the new Warzone map for Black Ops 6, fear has started to creep in that Verdansk won’t make its rumored return.

On August 3, a massive leak revealed new information about BO6, including what some players suspect is the new Warzone map. Overall, first impressions were not positive, as complaints pointed out that there was too much water.

However, that isn’t the only complaint players had. Initially, rumors suggested that Black Ops 6 would launch with the Verdansk as its primary battle royale environment. Still, on June 27, a new leak suggested that the iconic map would launch in the middle of the title’s lifecycle.

Fans held out hope that the leak wouldn’t be accurate, and Activision instilled some faith back when Season 5 added a classic Verdansk POI to Urzikstan on July 24.

Those dreams proved to be short-lived, as the most recent leaked clip of the new Warzone map showed multiple small islands separated by water, not reassembling Verdansk.

JGOD made a case for why Black Ops 6 should add Verdansk.

“Once Call of Duty has a taste of something specific, the majority of the community want the exact same thing over and over,” JGOD argued.

The YouTuber used the example of Raven Software bringing back Rebirth Island and Fortune’s Keep for a second go in Modern Warfare 3’s iteration of Warzone. Even though both maps were previously used before, Rebirth Island remains one of the most popular maps.

“I think Verdansk coming back would be awesome,” JGOD said. “I don’t know when it’s going to come out or if it’s going to come out now because of this leak.”

Activision has not officially revealed any details about Warzone in Black Ops 6. For Modern Warfare 3, Raven Software gave fans a first look at the title’s battle royale during CoD Next.

If Treyarch decides to go down the same route this time around, the event will be held on Aug. 28. The new Warzone map wasn’t the only BO6 leak from over the weekend. For more, check out our guide on the upcoming multiplayer maps.

