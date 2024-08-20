Black Ops 6 fans fear Batman-inspired weapon will be OP in multiplayer

A homing throwing knife that resembles the remote control Batarang from the Batman franchise is featured in the Black Ops 6 campaign, and fans fear it will wreak havoc in multiplayer.

At Gamescom Opening Night Live 2024, Raven Software shared a play-through of one of the Black Ops 6 campaign missions. During a gunfight in the trailer, an operator pulls out a homing knife, a steerable projectile that explodes on impact with the press of a button.

CharlieIntel shared a clip of the new equipment item, which resembles the remote-controlled Batarang from several Batman games.

Call of Duty’s homing throwing knife works the same: players have complete control of the knife and can maneuver around obstacles until reaching their target.

Raven Software did not specify which game modes the equipment item will be in, but multiplayer fans aren’t sure if they should be excited or terrified by the prospect of it taking over matches.

“Just please don’t bring this to multiplayer, and we’re all happy,” one commenter responded.

If the homing throwing knife does make its way to multiplayer, it’s unclear if it will be a lethal equipment item that every operator has when they spawn or if it will be a killstreak that has to be earned.

Making it a killstreak would limit the number of times they would be used per match. Treyarch could also make it a field upgrade, meaning there will be a cooldown timer between uses.

“As a scorestreak would be fine,” a second user added. “Just imagine hitting a cross-map kill with this thing.”

In saying that, the camera using slow motion effects in the campaign reveal leads others to believe it wouldn’t be possible to implement in multiplayer.

“The camera where you control the knife in slow motion won’t be present for obvious reasons,” a third player argued.

Treyarch plans to reveal more multiplayer information at CoD Next on Aug. 30.