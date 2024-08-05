Black Ops 6 fans divided over leaked Perk Specialty giving “wall hacks”

One of the Black Ops 6 Specialty perks is rumored to allow players to see enemies through walls, and community members are unsure how to feel about this.

If you equip all Perks of the same color in BO6, you will receive a Speciality. CharlieIntel shared a leak revealing the effects of each color.

Killing an enemy with the red Perk Speciality grants a temporary movement speed and health regeneration buff. For Green, players earn a score bonus for objectives and deploy equipment and field upgrades charge faster.

Lastly, the Blue Perk Specialty allows you to see enemies through walls for a short time after respawning, you don’t leave death skulls when killing enemies, and a HUD indicator flashes when an enemy is outside your view.

Of the three options, users fear that the Blue Perk Specialty is too strong and questioned the need for this system.

“I Don’t like the idea of having literal wall hacks. Even if it’s after you respawn shortly,” one player argued.

In response, it was pointed out that Treyarch could offer a counterbalance by putting desirable Perks in other colors, so unlocking the Blue Specialty is less common. That being said, there are still doubts that this system will work properly.

It’s unclear how many Perks players have to equip to get the bonus or which Perks are in what category.

A second commenter said, “That’s a terrible system. You’re forced to pick perks of the same color; otherwise, you miss out on crutch abilities. Didn’t they think this through?”

Despite the criticism, there is still cautious optimism about Treyarch’s ability to successfully implement the new Perk format.

“This is actually a cool addition,” a third user claimed.

Activision plans to reveal more information about multiplayer during Call of Duty: Next on Aug. 2. Two days later, players will get their first hands-on experience with the title as part of the Multiplayer beta.