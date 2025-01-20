Black Ops 6 fans demand nerf to fan-favorite killstreak that’s long overdue

Black Ops 6 fans are calling for a nerf to a “ridiculous” fan-favorite killstreak that has been long overdue for a change.

Even as new killstreaks have been added, and removed, from Call of Duty over the last few years, many fan favorites have stuck around. Some, like the UAV and Counter-UAV, have been changed. They offer different point values for getting assists, as an example.

The Care Package, which was added all the way back in 2009 with the original Modern Warfare, is another of those long-time fan favorites. However, it has had a few issues in Black Ops 6.

Players had noticed that, for the first time ever, the capture speed for teammates and enemies had been reduced, allowing them to steal your care package in the blink of an eye. That led some players to calling it “unsuable” now.

Care Package speed needs a change

Well, as those frustrations have grown, players are demanding a nerf to that capture speed.

“Teammate care package cap needs to be nerfed,” Redditor Freezerwaffles said, showing a video of their killstreak being stolen before they even had a chance to get near it. “The speed that your teammates get your packages is ridiculous.”

Their call was quickly echoed by a number of others. “Treyarch said they’re ‘investigating’ but I posted this same issue months ago, no fix. Should be a simple fix,” said one. “Teammate cap should be slower than owner cap but faster than enemy cap,” another agreed.

As noted, the issue has been flagged by the devs and it sits on their Trello as under investigation. It has only been since there January 9, however.

With Season 2 just around the corner, fans are hopeful that could lead to a fix. However, we’ll just have to wait and see.

For now, if you’re calling in a Care Package, just watch out for sneaky swipers.