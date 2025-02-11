Black Ops 6 fans claim popular gun “sucks” for big reason despite buff

Black Ops 6 fans have hit out at one of the most popular guns in the game, claiming it “sucks” despite being buffed in Season 2.

It’s been over three months since Black Ops 6 first hit shelves, launching as one of the most popular Call of Duty titles in the last few years. The single-player campaign is excellent, multiplayer is fun, and Zombies is always a good time.

However, there have been a few bumps in the road since that initial excitement. Players have hit out at connection issues, the multiplayer maps have been bashed as some of the worst of the last few years, and fan-favorite killstreaks are “unusable” now.

There have been a handful of seasonal updates to try and address these changes. Season 2 was a big shake-up, bringing a massive round of weapon balancing with that. That has created another headache for players as well.

Black Ops 6 fans tired of Goblin MK2

If you’re a regular in Warzone and Black Ops 6 multiplayer, you’ll bump into players running the Goblin MK2. It’s a fan-favorite weapon, especially in the battle royale.

However, there are some fans who believe it “sucks” despite recent buffs. Yet, there is a bigger issue.

“The game is riddled with bad net code and ghost bullets. When you play with an unforgiving weapon where kids are sliding all over the map, chances are you will miss your shot,” one complained.

“It’s a beast in hardcore but mid at best in core. I like semi-autos but the netcode makes them less consistent than they should be,” another added. “When the game is running mint, it’s super fun… Otherwise, it’s my worst enemy with the bad hit registration and server issues,” another chimed in.

Dexerto The Goblin is popular in Black Ops 6, but fans would like change.

Others said that there is “no reason” to use it over its rivals, the DM10 or Tsarkov, right now either.

“This gun is a liability on Stakeout 24/7 or Nuketown 24/7 or any small map. The goblin shines on larger maps!” another added.

Given that it was buffed at the start of Season 2, further changes are unlikely to come in Season 2 Reloaded. However, fans would seemingly settle for better server performance.