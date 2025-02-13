Black Ops 6 fans blast “waste of time” Terminator event reward

Call of Duty fans have hit out at a reward in Black Ops 6’s Terminator event that they believe is a “waste of time” if you’re not a Warzone player.

As Call of Duty has embraced crossovers with pop culture, things have gotten a little wild in both multiplayer and Warzone. The battle royale was once swarmed with 80’s Action Heroes and had Nakatomi Plaza as a landing spot, and that was a big hit.

Fast forward to Black Ops 6, and the newest COD title has already had a few of these. Even though it had a unique game mode, the Squid Game event got mixed reviews from players.

Now, it’s the turn of The Terminator yet again. Arnold Schwarzenegger’s iconic character is back in COD as a skin and there is a full-blown event with rewards for grinding out matches and picking up skulls.

Activision The Terminator is back in COD.

Reactive Armor perk reward blasted

These rewards vary from emblems to double XP and even the War Machine scorestreak. However, the Reactive Armor perk – which is exclusive to Warzone – has been blasted by those who just stick to multiplayer.

“The thing that bothers me most I think is that I have to collect an additional 50 skulls to unlock a perk that is for Warzone only,” Redditor MikeDavJ lambasted.

“I don’t play Warzone so this is a complete waste of time for me. But, it needs done if you want the weapon unlock at the end.”

Others agreed that the rewards are lackluster. “I agree. I don’t give a s*it about these Warzone only perks,” one agreed. “I’m the same way. I don’t play Warzone but hate that I need to unlock the perk for it,” another added.

Article continues after ad

“I was really unimpressed with the AEK mod,” another chimed in.

Obviously, these rewards aren’t going to change now, but it might be something for the COD devs to consider with future crossovers.