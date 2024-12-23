Black Ops 6 fans blast killstreak change making fan-favorite “unusable”

Black Ops 6 fans are frustrated that a fan-favorite scorestreak has become “unusable” as a change has been made to it after more than a decade in COD.

Over the years, there have been a few attempts at reinventing the wheel in Call of Duty. The majority of these have related to create-a-class and weapon loadouts. At times, however, some other fan-favorite features get a tweak.

Ninja and Dead Silence have been key examples of that in the last few releases, with the latter becoming a Field Upgrade instead of a standard perk.

Black Ops 6 has brought plenty of changes to the COD world, and while some of them like Omnimovement have been viewed pretty fondly by a lot of fans, others haven’t gone down too well.

COD fans want big change to Care Package capture speed

The newest of those is the change to the time it takes to capture a Care Package in multiplayer. In the new game, enemies and teammates can capture the scorestreak at the same speed as the player who actually earned it. That has never been the case before.

That has prompted a few calls for change. “Please slow the capture speed of teammates taking care packages,” Redditor Thecceffect urged. “It should be the same capture rate as enemies, so it gives the earner enough time to grab it, or give it to a teammate,” they continued.

They haven’t been alone in that call either. “Soon as some people see the smoke they just stand and wait lol.. crazy work,” one added. ”It makes care package borderline unusable imo. I don’t run it anymore,” commented another.

Dexerto / Activision Care Packages are a staple killstreak in COD.

Another player said it is “insane” the issue exists anyway given that the Care Package had been fine in-game for 15 years.

“The person that calls in the care package captures it much faster than anybody else, whether it be Teammate or Enemy. Care package has been in every game since MW2 (2009). It has worked that way for over 15 years lmao. The fact that they haven’t fixed it yet makes it significantly more egregious,” they said.

It remains to be seen if Treyarch will heed the calls for a change. Though, that would have to come in the New Year seeing as the devs are off for the holidays.