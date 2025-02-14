Black Ops 6 fans blast fresh weapon restrictions making Ranked “dull”

Black Ops 6 players have hit out at the “dull and bland” nature of Ranked Play, with some calling for major changes amid more weapon restrictions.

When new Call of Duty games have been released, plenty of fans get hyped about Ranked Play in multiplayer. It typically comes a little bit after the game’s release and allows fans to test themselves against the best.

Ranked also differs from the usual multiplayer side as different weapons, equipment, killstreaks, and attachments are restricted. These typically fall in line with the Call of Duty League’s official restrictions as well as their gentlemen’s agreements on what not to use.

These restrictions usually eliminate some of the cheesiest weapons too, but they do annoy players. With more restrictions coming to the Jackal PDW, fans want change.

Black Ops 6 fans demand Ranked Play changes

That’s right, the Jackal has had several more restrictions, including removing all barrels apart from the Gain-Twist Barrel. All muzzles and fire mods also can’t be used.

“This is absurd. It’s not that serious. It never has been. People get beat, and instead of accepting that they could have played better, they blame the gun,” one fan complained. “Everyone should just stop playing ranked at this point,” another suggested.

“To me, it makes the game dull and bland,” another said of the changes. “Might as well remove ranked from ranked,” another added.

Others pointed out that there is already a limited selection of weapons and making the weapon pool even smaller won’t help things. “This is a total L,” another chimed in.

Dexerto’s own Jake Hale even asked for those CDL Gentlemen Agreements to be kept out of Ranked.

Some Black Ops 6 experts have already pointed to the C9 as the gun to take over from the Jackal.

With its standing in both the Black Ops 6 and Warzone meta, it wouldn’t be a shock to see the C9 taken down a peg or two before long either. Yet, for now, it seems the go-to. Who knows if players will get the sweeping changes they want?