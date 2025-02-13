Black Ops 6 expert reveals best loadout to replace Jackal PDW

The Jackal PDW dominates Black Ops 6 multiplayer, but CoD content creator LunchTime urged players to try out the C9 instead.

Up until now, the Jackal PDW has been the best SMG. The BO6 devs decided against nerfing it in Season 2, meaning nothing changed in the meta. It’s the only SMG pro players use, and most casual multiplayer lobbies feature someone using the weapon.

In Ranked Play, Treyarch cleared a path for the Jackal PDW to dominate by banning the KSV and PPsh-41 SMGs. However, after every player during a Call of Duty League Major 1 match, pro players finally took a stand and banned several attachments.

Ranked Play followed the pros and restricted some of the SMG’s best attachments, forcing players to find a new alternative.

Best C9 loadout in Black Ops 6

In the February 13 update, Ranked Play banned all Jackal PDW Barrels besides the Gain-Twist Barrel, all Muzzles, and all Fire Mods.

This is a massive change because these attachments reduced recoil and extended the SMG’s damage range to compete with the AMES-85 in medium-range engagements.

Some community members believe the C9 is a better option without these attachments. LunchTime is regularly a Top 250 player in Ranked Play, and he shared his preferred C9 loadout.

Barrel: Long Barrel

Long Barrel Underbarrel: Vertical Foregrip

Vertical Foregrip Rear Grip: Ergonomic Grip

Ergonomic Grip Stock: Balanced Stock

Balanced Stock Fire Mods: Recoil Springs

This loadout shines because the Long Barrel extends the C9’s damage range, and the Recoil Springs improve horizontal and vertical recoil. Both of these attachments are banned for the Jackal PDW.

And this build doesn’t just apply to Ranked Play. Multiplayer fans will also find plenty of success using these attachments.

We still expect the Jackal PDW to be viable, but the C9 is a much better option for SMG fans in competitive matches moving forward.

