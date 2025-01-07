Black Ops 6 players criticize eye-watering Season 1 bundle costs

After crunching the numbers, Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 players have figured out that buying every bundle in Season 1 would cost hundreds of dollars.

Black Ops 6’s in-game store has already featured dozens of bundles for content centered around Blueprints and Operators. Each one varies in price, too.

One Blueprint bundle may cost as little as 500 Call of Duty Points, the equivalent of $5. Meanwhile, Operator packs like the Dank Days Mastercraft Ultra Skin can cost up to 3,000 COD Points, roughly $30.

But how much would a player pay if they purchased every pack released, thus far? Someone ran the numbers and came up with a staggering figure as a result.

Buying every Black Ops 6 bundle would cost $800

Users in the BO6 subreddit have shared information claiming that every bundle in the game’s store is worth 108,100 in total, which amounts to about $800.

What’s most surprising about the revelation is that Black Ops 6 still has a few weeks left before Season 1 ends.

If it follows the release cadence of MW3, Activision will continue to support the new title through Season 6. That $800 figure will grow exponentially in the months ahead.

One person in the comment remarked that the number is “honestly less than I thought.”

Another user chimed in to add, “800 just for season 1!? [Activision’s] banking on those parents with attached credit cards and no passcodes.”

While several replies express shock at the cost of every cosmetic bundle, others note that at least it’s all option. Some even liken it to tallying up the total cost of buying every t-shirt at Target.

“…you don’t have to buy everything in the store or anything at all. I’m enjoying the game just fine and haven’t spent a penny,” said one Redditor.

For many, though, the sticker shock comes from Black Ops 6 already having a $70 barrier to entry.

And this isn’t the first time that the community has questioned the price of in-game content. Some fans were reeling after learning the asking price for BO6’s Squid Game Event Pass.