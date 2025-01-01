Black Ops 6 devs reveal massive changes coming in Jan 3 update

To kick off 2025, Treyarch finally revealed a few of several community-requested changes coming to Black Ops 6 in an update on Jan. 3.

Despite being crowned the “biggest Call of Duty ever” at launch, Black Ops 6’s player count has recently taken a hit. A peak of 315,000 concurrent players on Steam at launch has declined to just over 100,000 in late December.

With other fun multiplayer titles thriving, such as Marvel Rivals, content creators like Nadeshot and other players abandoned ship due to performance and cheating issues.

Thankfully, Treyarch gave fans a reason to return to BO6 by listening to community feedback.

Multiplayer and Zombies changes coming to Black Ops 6

There will be more details in the complete patch notes, but here is a preview of what to expect.

New modes in MP & Zombies

High Roller Wildcard in MP

Elemental Sword buffs in Zombies

Prop Hunt improvements

Citadelle des Morts bug fixes

Zombies Calling Card Challenge updates

After-Action Report improvements

In addition to these updates, players still have until January 3 to take advantage of Double XP. However, some found that XP gains in Warzone and Multiplayer aren’t what they expected. A player proved that they were earning less XP than they would have if they used a Double XP token instead.

Despite that shortcoming, there is much to be excited about for this upcoming update. The High Roller Wildcard allows players to equip an extra Scorestreak. BO6 doesn’t feature looping Killstreaks, so this is a perfect compromise for skilled players who regularly get high-kill games.

Meanwhile, players thoroughly enjoyed solving the mystery behind unlocking each elemental sword on Citadelle des Morts when the map was first released but were disappointed when they finally got their hands on them.

Article continues after ad

In comparison to other Wonder Weapons, the swords lacked the same punch. This upcoming update finally buffs the swords, which should make obtaining them more worth it.

For more about future updates, check out everything we know that’s coming to Warzone in Season 2.