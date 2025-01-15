Black Ops 6 devs reveal challenge tracking & Zombies co-op pausing in Season 2

Black Ops 6 Season 2 finally adds the ability to pause or rejoin a co-op Zombies match and track challenges in multiplayer and Zombies.

BO6 eliminated the frustration caused by losing your progress from a Zombies run by introducing a new save and quit feature.

You can save your match at any time, given that you are at full health, and aren’t downed, dead, or actively engaged in an exfil. If enough time passes when you are not active, the game will automatically save your game so you don’t lose any progress.

However, the feature was only available in solo matches, meaning you couldn’t do it while playing with friends. Season 2 changes that and also introduces a long-awaited adjustment that will make the camo grind easier.

BO6 Season 2 quality-of-life changes

Activision

Here is a preview of some of the quality-of-life changes coming in Season 2 on Jan. 28.