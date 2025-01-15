Black Ops 6 devs reveal challenge tracking & Zombies co-op pausing in Season 2

Black Ops 6 devs reveal challenge tracking & Zombies co-op pausing in Season 2Activision
Black Ops 6 Season 2 finally adds the ability to pause or rejoin a co-op Zombies match and track challenges in multiplayer and Zombies.
BO6 eliminated the frustration caused by losing your progress from a Zombies run by introducing a new save and quit feature.
You can save your match at any time, given that you are at full health, and aren’t downed, dead, or actively engaged in an exfil. If enough time passes when you are not active, the game will automatically save your game so you don’t lose any progress.
However, the feature was only available in solo matches, meaning you couldn’t do it while playing with friends. Season 2 changes that and also introduces a long-awaited adjustment that will make the camo grind easier.
BO6 Season 2 quality-of-life changes
Here is a preview of some of the quality-of-life changes coming in Season 2 on Jan. 28.
- Challenge Tracking & Near Completion (Zombies and Multiplayer)
- Manually track up to 10 Calling Card Challenges and 10 Camo Challenges per mode to easily keep track of Challenges you’re progressing.
- If you have less than 10 Calling Card Challenges or 10 Camo Challenges tracked, your nearest Challenges to completion will display in those slots instead. This should help players discover and identify Challenges they are close to completing.
- The top Tracked or Near Completion Calling Card Challenge and Camo Challenge both appear in the Lobby, as well as in-game via the Options Menu.
- Co-op Pause
- In matches where everyone is in the same party, the party leader will now be able to pause the game for everyone to regroup on strategy or take a snack break during those high-round runs. We know this one’s been requested since launch, and we’re excited to get it in with S02.
- In matches where everyone is in the same party, the party leader will now be able to pause the game for everyone to regroup on strategy or take a snack break during those high-round runs. We know this one’s been requested since launch, and we’re excited to get it in with S02.
- AFK Kick Loadout Recovery
- If a player gets kicked for going AFK in a co-op game, now they’ll be able to rejoin and restore their loadout.
- If a player gets kicked for going AFK in a co-op game, now they’ll be able to rejoin and restore their loadout.
- Separate HUD Presets for Zombies and Multiplayer
- At last, you’ll be able to set up the HUD Preset settings you prefer for Zombies and keep an entirely different setup for MP without having to change them between modes.
- We wanted to get this one in sooner, but the team needed to refocus on higher priorities as they came up.