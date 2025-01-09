Black Ops 6 devs promise long-awaited change to make camo grind easier

In Black Ops 6 multiplayer, Zombies and Warzone, it’s difficult to tell your mastery camo challenge progress without any in-game indicators, but that’s all set to change.

After three-plus months since launch, there is a good chance that some dedicated players are already pretty far along in their hunt for mastery camos, but for many, there is still a long way to go.

There are over 40 weapons in BO6 and different challenges for each game, so it’s easy to lose track of what you are doing or how many eliminations you need to complete a task.

Article continues after ad

Thankfully, Treyarch took notice and confirmed that a legacy feature from previous titles is on the way to help alleviate any headaches caused by the system.

CharlieIntel reported, “Treyarch confirms they’re working to add the ability to Track Challenges in the game’s UI, similar to how it was in MWIII.”

Article continues after ad

For example, if you are working on 100 headshot kills for the AMES 85, there will be a tab that you can check during a match to see your progress.

Article continues after ad

CoD content creator HunterTV asked why this feature couldn’t be included at launch, since BO6 uses the same app and engine as MW3.

CharlieIntel clarified, “I think the MP UI was redone a bit, so they didn’t bring over everything, CODHQ a mess.”

That explanation wasn’t enough to quell frustration from commenters.

“By the time BO6 gets all the needed features and fixes, it will be time for the next cod,” one user responded.

Article continues after ad

“This great news, but I’ll probably be done with Nebula by the time it’s in the game,” a second commenter added.

Treyarch did not provide a timeline for when the change will be implemented either, but we expect a lot of changes coming to the title when Season 2 starts on January 28.