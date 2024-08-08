Black Ops 6 devs make post-launch promise round-based Zombies fans will love

For fans who fear that Treyarch will stop making new round-based Zombies maps in Black Ops 6, the development team shared positive news.

Black Ops 6 launches with two Zombies maps. Terminus is set on an island in the Philippine Sea and is one of the biggest round-based maps Treyarch has ever made.

Meanwhile, Liberty Falls takes place in an overrun West Virginian town. While we know a lot about Terminus, Treyarch plans to do a full reveal for the second Zombies maps at Call of Duty: Next on Aug. 28.

Article continues after ad

Treyarch has no plans to stop at just two Zombies maps. CharlieIntel confirmed that BO6 will focus exclusively on round-based content and plans to to launch more maps throughout the live seasons.

This has been a long time coming for Zombies fans. Treyarch opted to turn away from round-based gameplay in CoD Vanguard and instead focused on players completing objectives.

The decision went down poorly with community members, so the development team backtracked and added round-based maps at the end of the title’s life cycle. As it turned out, those two maps were the last two round-based environments for four years.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Though, it’s worth noting a segment of the player base enjoyed the objective-based Outbreak game mode in Black Ops: Cold War and hoped it would return in BO6.

Unlike round-based gameplay, Outbreak provided an open-world environment for players to fight, explore, scavenge, loot, and complete objectives.

“I was really hoping for an outbreak mode,” a player argued. “I’m not trying to take away Round Based from everyone, but why can’t we coexist? There can be two different modes.”

Article continues after ad

Outbreak fans conceded defeat and look forward to seeing if the mode will return to CoD in 2025 after B06.

“Dang, I was hoping for Outbreak to return, maybe on Verdansk or Avalon, a second user added. “But I’m very happy to see the classic zombies mode get so much love this year!”

If players want to learn more about Zombies, check out our guide on the new save and quit feature.