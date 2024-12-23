Black Ops 6 devs double down on cross-play in Ranked despite hacker crisis

Treyarch are sticking with the current cross-play setting in Black Ops 6’s Ranked mode despite multiplayer being overrun with hackers in the last few weeks.

Over the last few years, Call of Duty has suffered numerous problems with cheaters. The first initial wave came during the Verdansk days of Warzome, leading a number of big-name players to walk away for good.

Since then, Ricochet anti-cheat has been added to the mix, clamping down on hackers. However, plenty of them still manage to slip through the net and ruin games for anyone who isn’t cheating.

Article continues after ad

It’s become a serious problem in Black Ops 6, especially in Ranked play. Cheaters have dominated matches with walk hacks and aim bots, leading to other players suffering to rank up or even maintain their rank.

Cross-play to remain on in Black Ops 6 ranked

Plenty of fans – both casual and those with a big following on social media – have urged the devs to remove the need for cross-play so that console players aren’t affected by the PC-using cheaters.

Article continues after ad

However, the devs won’t do that despite acknowledging the issues.

Article continues after ad

“For Ranked Play in Black Ops 6, cross-play is active for all players. This allows for the largest player population possible to maximize matching players with others of similar Rank and Skill Rating,” they said in their December 23 blog.

“We’re continuing to gather community feedback, and are working closely across all aspects, including addressing reports of cheating with Team RICOCHET.”

Activision Ranked Play has been overrun with cheaters.

While cross-play will remain active for all players, there are some changes coming to Ranked in the near future.

Article continues after ad

Your first loss of the day will be forgiven and no SR will be deducted from your account. Seasonal Setback is also changing too. Bronze and silver players will no longer suffer from Seasonal Setback, while Gold and Diamond players will be reset to Gold or Platinum I. Diamond and above players will go back down to Diamond 1.

Additionally, the devs are bringing a forfeit feature to proceedings, allowing teams to vote to quit if they’re being stomped or lose a player on their side. So, keep an eye out for those.

Article continues after ad