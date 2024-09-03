Black Ops 6 devs deliver major fix to one of the beta’s biggest issues

Treyarch released a minor update that fixes several audio issues that negatively impacted players’ ability to hear nearby enemies.

Audio has always been a contentious issue. In September, 2023, ahead of Modern Warfare 3’s launch, fans claimed that audio had “never been worse.”

Over a year later in March, 2024, public sentiment completely changed, and players praised the devs for making Warzone’s audio the “best it’s ever been.”

In saying that, concerns still remained over the game prioritizing other sounds than enemy footsteps and other movement actions. Those issues extended to the Black Ops 6 beta, forcing Treyarch to respond accordingly.

Article continues after ad

Treyarch

Here are the full patch notes from the most recent minor update.

Increased footstep prioritization in sound mix playback

Increased enemy sliding audio

Reduced the impact sound when taking damage

The increased footstep prioritization and increased enemy sliding audio will make it easier to hear surrounding enemies. Previously, there were instances in the beta where it was had to exactly pinpoint where you were getting shot from.

This comes after Treyarch “implemented new immersive audio tech in Black Ops 6 that allows players to hear gunfire and footsteps clearer than ever in a Black Ops game.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

The development team added that this new system adjusts the echoes of sounds based on the environment around you and prioritizes teammate noises to reduce confusion and friendly fire.

Given that we have only had the chance to experience audio changes in the beta, we will have to wait until the full release before jumping to any conclusions.

Treyarch did not confirm if there will be any other changes in another update before the beta’s second weekend.

Article continues after ad

For more on what players can expect ahead of launch, check out our guide on every map and mode coming to the beta.