Black Ops 6 devs confirms faster time-to-kill speed than MW3 and Black Ops Cold War

Treyarch revealed that Black Ops 6’s time-to-kill will be faster than that of Modern Warfare 3 and Black Ops Cold War, and the development team defended the decision.

Time-to-kill refers to how long it takes to kill an enemy with a specific weapon. All weapons have different TTK figures, and the amount can also vary based on missed shots and which part of the body you hit.

In Modern Warfare 2, operators had 100 health, contributing to a fast TTK speed. Players complained that it was too quick and celebrated when MW3 bumped health back to 150. As a result, the title had one of the slowest TTK speeds in CoD history.

Black Ops 6 goes back to 100 health, which will raise some eyebrows. But before complaints get too loud, Treyarch explained why the change was made.

How fast is the TTK in Black Ops 6?

Activision

During the Call of Duty NEXT event, Treyarch developers confirmed that operator health has been reduced from 150 in MW3 to 100. The development team explained the reasoning behind this decision in the Black Ops 6 multiplayer blog.

“Time to Kill is slightly faster than players may remember from Black Ops Cold War Multiplayer while still retaining the ability to react to incoming damage and have meaningful engagements, or disengagements if you prefer,” Treyarch said.

“While your enemies won’t have visible health bars, a personal, contextual health bar when taking damage is one of the many bespoke features you’ll find on your own HUD.”

In defense of this change, Treyarch argued that it was done to complement omnimovement system with an additional focus on weapon balance.

During the beta, the development team will monitor feedback and potentially make changes based on what players want.

If players want to access the Black Ops 6 beta and test the new TTK for themselves, check out our guide on how to do so.