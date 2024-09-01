Black Ops 6 devs confirm XP buffs for beta weekend 2 — but there’s a catch

The first beta weekend has been a success, with players enjoying trying out Black Ops 6’s new features, such as Omnimovement. However, the leveling process has been slow, and devs have opted to adjust the speed of leveling for some progression systems.

As it stands, leveling weapons in the Black Ops 6 beta takes a while. You could use one single gun for hours straight and still not get it to max level. For instance, the XM4 has 46 levels you have to climb through.

While most of the best attachments are given to you by around level 20, those who want to try its higher-tier attachments will have to grind even higher. Weapons vary here, but most primary weapons will require you to climb 40 or more levels to try everything the gun has to offer.

To put more attachments in people’s hands, Black Ops 6 dev Lawrence Metten has confirmed that weapon leveling is “slower than intended” and that they plan to buff it.

However, he’s only referring to weapon XP here. As of now, the base leveling process will stay the same. Considering the best loadouts require level 19 to get Perk Greed, some grinding will be required in the beta to get your hands on meta loadouts even if you grind through weapon levels faster.

It isn’t clear if the devs plan to keep an altered rate of weapon XP around, either, or if the base game will be closer to what beta weekend 1 has in place.

Fortunately for those trying to stick to one weapon, you don’t have to jump around between guns to get new attachments like in some of the previous CoD titles. Outside of getting new optics for your guns, you’ll be able to get every attachment you need by hard-maining your favorite weapon.

Beta weekend 2 starts on September 6, 2024, and it’ll be available to the general public, no pre-order required.