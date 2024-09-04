Black Ops 6 devs confirm weapon balancing & spawn tuning ahead of second beta

In between the first and second Black Ops 6 beta weekends, Treyarch plans on making balancing and audio changes.

The first Black Ops 6 beta weekend for players who pre-ordered the title is complete. The next beta opens up from September 6 through 9 for everyone. In addition to the level cap raising from 20 to 30, two new maps get added to the mix, as well as Gunfight and Face Off Kill Order.

With 10 new levels to progress through, players can unlock the DM-10 semi-auto DMR, Ninja Perk, Tanto. 22 SMG, and more.

After one weekend of action, the Jackal PDW emerged as the clear-cut favorite for best weapon in the title. Treyarch didn’t tip its hand about what balancing changes are coming down the pipeline, but the meta is set to change.

Based on community feedback, here is ever change coming.

Level cap raised to 30

Weapon balancing

Spawn tuning

Increased Weapon XP earn rate

Audio improvements

Bug fixes and more

Treyarch already made a few audio adjustments after player complaints circulated. The September 3 update increased footstep prioritization and enemy sliding audio to make it easier for players to better pinpoint where enemies are coming from.

There were also concerns about how long it took to level up weapons and unlock attachments. The development team heard the criticism loud and clear and reacted accordingly.

Based on previous precedent, the Jackal PDW may get nerfed. Because just like this SMG outperformed ARs at range, the Striker also over-performed during Modern Warfare 3’s first beta weekend.

Sledgehammer Games responded by nerfing the Striker’s range. We will provide an update when the official patch notes go live.

If you want to join in on the fun, make sure to check out our guide on how to download the BO6 beta.