Black Ops 6 devs confirm major aim assist change

Black Ops 6 beta players have noticed that the game’s aim assist seems to be heavily reduced compared to other titles, and a developer at Treyarch has confirmed that things have changed.

The existence of aim assist in Call of Duty, with the inclusion of cross-platform play between consoles and PC, has been an eternal debate between players.

The conversation cropped up in the hours leading up to the Black Ops 6 beta release as Warzone players started to worry that aim assist in the new title will be more of the same, based on videos from the COD NEXT preview event.

Article continues after ad

However, content creators have loaded into the beta and found that the assistance console players get for their aim in Black Ops 6 doesn’t seem as powerful as previous installments.

Call of Duty streamer JGOD showcased the lack of aim assist in the beta at various ranges, and said on social media that the nerfs to aim assist in the game are real in this installment.

Article continues after ad

Matt Scronce, the Associate Director of Design at Treyarch, confirmed the findings on social media, saying “tweaks have been made.”

Article continues after ad

“Aim Assist Type removed so we can get everyone on a level playing field. We’ll share details soon,” Scronce said.

Thanks to the insane movement players can pull off in this title, creators have pointed out that those on mouse and keyboard might be at a significant disadvantage compared to those using controllers thanks to aim assist.

Tracking enemies flying around with the new Omnimovement mechanic should theoretically be easier if the game helps you follow the targets.

Article continues after ad

With this change to aim assist coming through, the two ways to play the game might be on an equal playing field, at least for the beta. Whether these changes will carry over to the final release of Black Ops 6 remains to be seen.

Regardless, players seem to be ecstatic that Call of Duty is making changes to aim assist with multiple replies praising the developer for the change.