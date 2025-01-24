Black Ops 6 devs already have the answer to fix Scorestreaks and players want it now

Black Ops 6 revealed the roadmap for Season 2, and players are disappointed that the update doesn’t include any plans to overhaul the Scorestreak system.

Towards the end of MW3’s life cycle in May 2023, Sledgehammer Games changed Killstreaks and Scorestreaks so you could earn multiple in the same life.

For example, if you had a Chopper Gunner equipped, you could get more than one if you stayed alive long enough and reached the point or kill threshold again. Black Ops 6 removed looping Scorestreaks, and Treyarch associate design director Matt Scronce explained why.

“The goal here is to reward players in a single life fairly with high-end rewards or low-end rewards, depending on their selection,” Scronce said. “We want to avoid Scorestreak spam. That’s personally something I don’t like, and I know a lot of players don’t like it either.”

However, it turns out a vocal segment of the player base does like looping Scorestreaks, and they urged Tryearch to reconsider its position.

Black Ops 6 players want looping Scorestreaks back

CoD leaker TheGhostOfHope argued, “Actually ridiculous how unsatisfying it is to gain streaks in Black Ops 6. Artificially inflated scores for weak streaks, expected to use various perks to make them normal scores like other CODs, etc., and it’s all because of personal biases from the head devs.”

“I still can’t wrap my head around why they don’t want Streak Looping anymore,” one user claimed. “I can almost guarantee it does not lead to any more Streak spam than what there would be without Looping.”

Players also have an issue with Scorestreaks because they don’t think they make enough of an impact.

“I said right after the game came out, the streaks were a**. They buffed a couple, but not enough. Sentry turret is laughably bad,” another commenter added.

Season 2 starts on Jan 28. Treyarch did not discuss any Scorestreak changes in the initial blog post, meaning we most likely won’t see the issue addressed in the next update. In saying that, it’s clear players are losing patience.