Black Ops 6 devs admit Ranked Play has a cheating problem

In response to the overwhelming wave of cheating reports in Black Ops 6 Ranked Play, the RICOCHET Anti-Cheat team gave a behind the scenes look at what’s being done to combat the issue.

Hours after Ranked Play launched in BO6, players already encountered lobbies infested by cheaters and posted clips online of hackers taking over high-rank matches. Frustrations eventually boiled over as content creators and Call of Duty League pro players tore apart the game mode on social media.

Nadeshot claimed, “The cheating in Ranked Play on Black Ops 6 is the worst it’s been.” Other prominent competitive CoD community members agreed, forcing the development team to release a public statement.

The RICOCHET team outlined their plan to crack down on cheaters in BO6:

Identified and fixed a data outage that lowered efficacy of AI systems

Adjusting existing thresholds for Ranked Play – aggressive targeting of suspicious accounts

Accelerating Replay Investigations to review suspicious players

Activision

Black Ops 6 players skeptical of RICOCHET Ranked Play plan

Despite the development team assuring the player base of changes being made to improve the overall experience, doubts remain.

100 Thieves co-owner CouRage claimed, “RICOCHET is the biggest failure in recent Call of Duty history. It’s insane.”

Meanwhile, CoD streamer Westie added, “To say I have any confidence whatsoever in Ricochet would be an understatement. You have almost endless resources. The situation HAS to improve.”

This update also fails to address Xbox and PlayStation users not being able to turn off-crossplay if they want to avoid cheaters on PC.

BO6 streamer LunchTime asked, “Would love to hear why crossplay has been forced enabled for console players. I understand that cheat vs anticheat is a constant battle, but console players should have the option to opt out of crossplay.”

So, while this is a positive step in the right direction, competitive fans aren’t quite ready to applaud the developers for their effort in the never ending battle against cheating.