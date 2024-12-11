Black Ops 6 dev hints at more classic map remasters in the works

In an exclusive conversation with Dexerto, Treyarch’s Associate Creative Director Miles Leslie spoke about the possibility of more classic map remasters coming to Black Ops 6, hinting at maps that we haven’t seen in some years returning.

In the Season 1 Reloaded update, Black Ops 4’s Hacienda was remastered and added into BO6, marking the first time the map had been brought back for a Call of Duty game.

While we’ve become used to seeing the likes of Raid, Standoff, and others in Black Ops games over the years, players have called to see a wider mix on top of the original maps that are created for each new game.

In fact, earlier in 2024, we listed six Treyarch maps that we want to see remastered for BO6, which included not only Hacienda but the likes of Fringe from BO3, Launch from BO1, and Meltdown from BO2, among others.

While Leslie didn’t give us specifics, he did suggest that we could see a deeper dive into the Black Ops history books for any possible map remasters going forward.

“We put a ton of consideration into the prospective remasters with each new game,” he explained. “We know there are certain fan favorites that players would like to see again, and we have some of our own favorites that we’ve had on a wish list over the years. I’ll just say that while we’re still focused on delivering original designs as the majority of our post-launch maps, no previous Black Ops title is off the table for potential remasters.”

Activision Fringe could work really well in a boots-on-the-ground game.

The sentiment that “no previous Black Ops title is off the table” definitely opens doors for some more underground picks than what players have become used to.

It is also interesting that Treyarch developers themselves have a “wishlist” of sorts that has built up over the years, which could point to some even older maps finally getting a reboot for the current generation of COD, which would no doubt be enticing to veteran fans who remember Treyarch’s work on games like World at War.

Earlier in December 2024, a leaker hinted at a classic Black Ops 1 map being remastered for a future update, which definitely indicates a desire to unearth some of the hidden gems that may have been forgotten over the years.

Black Ops 6 is already a seriously impressive game and, while players have aired their frustrations with the launch maps, was voted Dexerto’s Game of the Year in 2024.