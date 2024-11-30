Black Ops 6 devs explain why they nerfed CoD’s movement after MW19

A Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 dev has explained why some movement mechanics were nerfed after Modern Warfare 2019.

While the new Black Ops title’s Omnimovement mechanics have proven a game-changer, players can’t help but notice a few subtle differences in movement speed between it and previous Call of Duty entries.

Modern Warfare 2019 appears to be the sweet spot for many, thanks in large part to the quicker pace of its bob/sway and prone/crouch motions.

Tiktok user byefredo (via blaugranazsn on Twitter/X) made a video comparing the two systems, specifically demonstrating the 2019 game’s quicker movement speeds.

Treyarch dev defends Black Ops 6’s slower movement

In response to YouTuber TCaptainX questioning Black Ops 6’s comparatively “slow and clunky” mechanics, Treyarch Associate Director Matt Scronce explained why the changes were necessary.

According to the developer, overly fast prone and crouch speeds result in a “mismatch between [the] 1st and 3rd person POV,” which then leads to players abusing the controversial snaking tactic.

Activision

Better balancing the overall experience also contributed to the bob and sway adjustments, since users spamming jump has long been a problem in several shooters.

Scronce wrote in part, “…we adjusted sway/bob when jumping by default to ensure that wasn’t the most effective tactic during engagements.”

He further noted that players who like spamming jump while shooting can use different Attachments and Perks to “increase effectiveness” in that regard. For example, Black Ops 6’s Dexterity Perk will reduce a weapon’s motion while diving, jumping, and sliding.

Since Call of Duty as a whole regularly receives tweaks, there’s no telling how movement in CoD 2025 will differ from that of Black Ops 6.

Interestingly, leaks claim developers plan on revamping Omnimovement for 2025, specifically to introduce a “little” wall jump maneuver. The veracity of such reports remains in question, though, since nothing concrete is known about the next entry.