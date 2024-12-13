Black Ops 6 dev addresses whether omnimovement will be used in future CODs

Black Ops 6 developer Miles Leslie spoke with Dexerto about the new omnidirectional movement system in the game, and whether it’s going to be a permanent fixture in the franchise going forward.

BO6 is the first COD game with omnimovement, with players able to sprint and dive in any direction at any time, providing more fluid movement system.

While fans were initially split pre-release, it’s fair to say that many players now love it, and some have even said that they would simply skip the next game if it didn’t include omnimovement.

So, when we spoke with Leslie, who is the Associate Creative Director at Treyarch, we asked whether omnimovement is going to be a staple in future titles – and while he couldn’t get confirmation, it did sound positive.

“Only speaking for Treyarch and Black Ops here, we’re obviously big fans of Omnimovement and truly believed in its potential since we first started the concepting phase,” he explained. “It’s been inspiring to see players pulling off so many incredible plays with Omnimovement every day, and we’re sure we haven’t seen the limits of its potential yet.”

Activision Omnimovement has been a huge change in COD.

While there wasn’t a confirmed answer one way or the other, the fact that Treyarch are “sure we haven’t seen the limits of its potential yet” suggests they might want to keep exploring it down the line.

Since we spoke with Leslie, new leaks came out which suggested omnimovement will be in the 2026 Call of Duty game, apparently developed by Infinity Ward with another addition to the Modern Warfare series.

The associate creative director also told us about Treyarch’s philosophy when it comes to balancing realism vs “fun”, and hinted at digging into the history books for possible map remasters coming to BO6 down the line.

Early leaks have suggested that Call of Duty 2025 will be a Black Ops 2 sequel, possibly developed by Sledgehammer Games. So, if omnimovement is in that, it could be a good sign for the future.