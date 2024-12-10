Black Ops 6 Dec 10 patch notes: Weapon motion changes, drastic headshot buffs & more

The December 10 patch notes for Black Ops 6 Season 1 outline fixes for the Nuketown Holiday glitch, weapon motion issues, a huge change to how much damage headshots do on most weapons and more.

Nuketown Holiday hit BO6 as a new multiplayer map on December 5. While players appreciated the festive offering, many quickly noticed a frustrating bug that made their character glow for reasons unknown.

Fortunately, the latest update for Black Ops 6 has rectified this issue. The December 10 patch also tackles troubles regarding weapon motion by reducing visual recoil, gun kick, and idle sway – though the last two changes don’t apply to Sniper Rifles.

Article continues after ad

Black Ops 6 patch notes address odd Nuketown Holiday bug

Full patch notes for Call of Duty: Black Ops 6‘s December 10 changes read as follows:

Activision

Global

Weapons [MP/ZM/WZ]

Dev Note : We have taken a comprehensive pass on weapon motion and applied reductions across the board to improve the combat experience. Depending on the class and weapon, our targets for these reductions range from 30% to 75%. Players will notice far more stability while turning, moving, changing stances, and firing, especially while ADS. We are committed to continually improving Black Ops 6 gunplay with a focus on balanced and rewarding gameplay while maintaining the unique characteristics of each weapon.

: We have taken a comprehensive pass on weapon motion and applied reductions across the board to improve the combat experience. Depending on the class and weapon, our targets for these reductions range from 30% to 75%. Players will notice far more stability while turning, moving, changing stances, and firing, especially while ADS. We are committed to continually improving Black Ops 6 gunplay with a focus on balanced and rewarding gameplay while maintaining the unique characteristics of each weapon. Weapon Motion Reduced visual recoil on all weapons, especially full-auto weapons. Reduced turn sway on all weapons, especially on higher magnification optics. Reduced gun kick on higher magnification optics on all weapons except for Sniper Rifles. Reduced default idle sway on all weapons except Sniper Rifles. Further reduced idle sway while firing on all weapons except Sniper Rifles. Reduced weapon motion (bob, translation, and additional idle sway penalties) as a result of walking or changing stances in ADS. Removed additional layers of hip fire deviation, which caused crosshair to bounce while firing.

Dev Note : Aiming Idle Sway Delay is a mechanic that scales a weapon’s idle sway when first entering ADS, so the initial point of aim matches the crosshair positioning. These values are now improved and consistent across all weapon classes. Sniper Rifles, which previously only scaled initial idle sway by 50%, now provide a complete reduction. As always we will be keeping a close eye on sniper balance after this change.

: Aiming Idle Sway Delay is a mechanic that scales a weapon’s idle sway when first entering ADS, so the initial point of aim matches the crosshair positioning. These values are now improved and consistent across all weapon classes. Sniper Rifles, which previously only scaled initial idle sway by 50%, now provide a complete reduction. As always we will be keeping a close eye on sniper balance after this change. Aiming Idle Sway Delay Aiming Idle Sway Delay on all weapons is now 2.2s Aiming Idle Sway Delay on Sniper Rifles now fully removes Idle Sway, rather than reducing by 50% Target Laser now improves Aiming Idle Sway Delay to 2.9s on all weapons



Multiplayer

Maps

Hacienda Adjusted spawn logic



Modes

Face Off Face Off Domination score limit increased from 100 to 150 Face Off Kill Order score limit increased from 150 to 200 Face Off Kill Confirmed score limit increased from 75 to 100 Face Off Team Deathmatch score limit increased from 125 to 150

10v10 Moshpit 10v10 Kill Confirmed score limit increased from 75 to 100 10v10 Team Deathmatch score limit increased from 100 to 150

Prop Hunt Prop movement speed has been increased on all props except Extra Large props. Round Time Limit reduced to 3 minutes from 4 minutes Prop Hunt enabled in Private Match



LTM Updates

Nuketown Holiday Addressed an issue where players could have green visual FX attached to them during the match.



Weapons

The developers noted that headshot damage is something that’s contentious within the community, using this patch as a way to increase headshot damage across the board on some of the game’s most popular primary weapons. They are, however, leaving SMGs mostly untouched in this regard, making Assault Rifles and LMGs the primary beneficiaries in this update.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

The devs have also noted that this means CHF barrels will be getting buffs across the board to give them even more headshot damage. They’ve conceded that such drastic weapon changes may turn the meta on its head and will be delivering some swift follow-up balance changes if needed.

You can read the full list of weapon buffs and nerfs here.

Zombies

Maps

Citadelle des Morts Addressed an issue where players could get an AFK warning while actively running around the map. Addressed an issue where loading a save after obtaining the four incantations would prevent players from entering the Final Encounter. Addressed an issue where the light beams for obtaining the amulet would not be visible if a player disconnected and rejoined a match while in a squad.



Weapons

Addressed an issue where changing default attachments on a Blueprint Weapon would not apply in a match.

Stability

Various stability improvements.

That’s everything you need to know about Black Ops 6’s December 10 update! And, fortunately for those trying to get at those Zombies Easter Egg rewards before Directed Mode comes out, you’ve still got time. Check out our Easter Egg guide if you’re trying to take on the challenge.