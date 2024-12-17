Black Ops 6 content creators fear declining viewership will lead to massive “fall off”

Despite performing well commercially and receiving positive reviews, some content creators are predicting that Black Ops 6 is on the verge of plummeting in popularity.

BO6 became the “biggest Call of Duty ever,” surpassing every previous series entry in total players, hours played, and total matches during the first 30 days after launch. Part of that success can be attributed to its day-one availability on Xbox Game Pass.

In addition, Treyarch and the other supporting studios created a memorable package worth celebrating. Our review called BO6 the “best CoD in years” because Multiplayer, Zombies, and Campaign all hit their mark and regularly bring players back for more.

There are complaints about the poor multiplayer map quality, Warzone’s troubled integration, and rampant cheaters in Ranked Play, but overall sentiment remains strong.

Yet, even though the player base appears to be solid, content creators have experienced trouble retaining viewers.

Black Ops 6 content creators try to figure out viewership problem

CoD content creator TheseKnivesOnly explained, “I haven’t seen a CoD game fall off views like Black Ops 6 has in a long time… People are either not interested in the game, or YouTube has stopped recommending it because it’s underperforming.”

TheseKnivesOnly cited a decline in viewership over the past two to three weeks as a reason for concern, and fellow streamers agree there is a problem.

FaZe Swagg responded, “It’s cooked, bro. And holiday break about to get worse.”

As to why viewership may be declining, Westie theorized, “Honestly for me, omnimovement isn’t the massive move COD thought it was and I actually think it makes gameplay infinitely worse.”

Comments under Westie’s response unanimously agreed that Treyarch forcing players to learn the new system or getting left behind pushed some players away who couldn’t keep up. While rewarding, the new movement system is challenging to master, and there will be instances where opponents use it to outmaneuver you, regardless of your skill level.

Article continues after ad

Regardless of the reason, Black Ops 6 might not be the resounding success we all previously thought if this trend continues.