Black Ops 6 confirms return of two iconic CoD Zombies weapons

Activision shared the Black Ops 6 and Warzone Season 2 key art, and players noticed two classic weapons will make a highly-anticipated return.

BO6 introduced seven new weapons, bringing the total count up to 40. The Maelstrom and Siri 9mm fell short of expectations, but the Krig C and the AMR Mod 4 became top-tier meta options.

It’s unclear how many weapons we will see in Season 2, but fans got excited after Treyarch revealed that one of the most iconic SMGs in Zombies history would be part of the upcoming update.

Article continues after ad

Speculation pointed to the weapon as the MP40, which has appeared in every iteration of Zombies except Black Ops Cold War. However, the Black Ops 6 key art revealed its a different weapon.

Season 2 marks return of FAL and PPSh-41

CharlieIntel shared two key art images from Season 2. The operator in the black hood appears to be dual-wielding the PPSh-41 SMG, while it looks like the grey hood character has a FAL AR.

Article continues after ad

The PPSh-41 has appeared in every Zombies title and has also been a go-to weapon in multiplayer for several series entries.

Article continues after ad

The SMG usually excels in close-range engagements because of its high fire rate, yet inconsistent bullet spread and tricky recoil make it less effective from longer ranges.

Meanwhile, the FAL is a slow-firing semi-automatic AR that hits hard. In most titles, the weapon could take down enemies in two shots and was widely regarded as one of the best weapons in multiplayer.

In addition, the AR was one of the best weapons in BO1 Zombies. The Goblin MK2 is the only semi-automatic AR in BO6, so the FAL fits into the game perfectly and will most likely become one of the best options available.

Article continues after ad

It’s unclear when both weapons will be added. There is a chance that one or both of them won’t arrive until Season 2 Reloaded, which means there’s a long wait ahead.

Article continues after ad

Check out our complete guide for more on what’s coming in Season 2.