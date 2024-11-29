Black Ops 6 brings classic CoD mode back and players are fuming already

Prop Hunt has finally been added to Black Ops 6 but some players have found this latest iteration sorely lacking.

Black Ops 6 hasn’t exactly had the smoothest launch month with numerous issues taking the wind out of its sails. Cheating in Ranked Play has been one of the biggest concerns but even Activision’s efforts to fix it have been labeled as “propaganda” by players.

There have also been complaints about the more “obnoxious” skins and a pay-to-win weapon that’s dominating the multiplayer. Zombies players are about to get something to smile about with the launch of Season 1 Reloaded and you’d think an injection of dumb fun with Prop Hunt would be the lift the game needed but that mode has also drawn criticism.

Article continues after ad

Reddit user _Jaffamuncher posted a litany of their issues with Black Ops 6’s Prop Hunt mode that prompted discussion about how to rectify them. The primary concerns have to do with the disparity in effectiveness between Hunters and Props.

Article continues after ad

Black Ops 6’s Prop Hunt gives too much power to Hunters

While _Jaffamuncher’s criticism that the new Flash mechanic, designed to help Props move around unseen, does “f**k all” gained some traction, the major talking point for most players centered around the Hunters’ infinite ammo giving “zero penalty for just mindlessly spraying”.

Article continues after ad

Another post on the Subreddit suggested a similar system to the classic Prop Hunt in Garry’s Mod. For those unfamiliar, that game penalized players for shooting at random objects by damaging them whenever they shot something that wasn’t a prop in hiding. You could also run out of ammo and be forced to use a far less effective Crowbar.

While some players pointed out that unlimited ammo and the absence of damage is part and parcel of Call of Duty’s Prop Hunts, others countered by saying “It’s always been a thing, and it’s always been annoying as f**k”. While many are uncertain about a damage penalty, a limit on ammo seems to be a commonly agreed-upon solution.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

“Limited ammo is the way to go, don’t punish players with death because they wanted to test if something was a prop,” one player suggested. “It’d be funny watching an operator run around trying to bash a fridge with a baseball bat ’cause he ran out of ammo.”

Given that previous Call of Duty titles have always afforded Hunters with infinite ammo and no damage penalties, it’s unclear whether developers will finally make the change in Black Ops 6. It is however a very common talking point since Prop Hunt went live for the game.