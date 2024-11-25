Black Ops 6 becomes “biggest Call of Duty ever” with record-breaking engagement

Black Ops 6 has enjoyed a record-breaking debut in its first 30 days, earning the biggest launch in Call of Duty history.

As the first Call of Duty to release day-and-date on Game Pass, the newest Black Ops entry quickly broke engagement records.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella shared as much in a late October earnings call, revealing the title had set a new “record for day one players [and] Game Pass subscriber adds on launch day.”

At the time, Nadella additionally confirmed sales on PS5 and Steam were up 60 percent year-on-year compared to the sales of 2023’s MW3. Now Activision has thanked the community for making Black Ops 6 its biggest success yet in terms of engagement.

Article continues after ad

Black Ops 6 has more players at launch than any other COD

A celebratory post on Call of Duty‘s official X account reveals that BO6 has become the biggest release in COD history within 30 days of launching.

The post, specifically, highlights the game ranking number 1 in player numbers, hours played, and total matches run.

Article continues after ad

“In the first 30 days from launch, together you made Black Ops 6 the biggest Call of Duty ever,” reads the caption emblazoned across a “Thank You” graphic.

As of writing, it’s not clear how well such success translates to sales numbers. If and when that information will become public similarly remains unclear.

Article continues after ad

Despite this, Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is enjoying great success in terms of engagement. The numbers may continue to climb in the days and weeks ahead, considering the upcoming rollout of Season 1 Reloaded, which will add new weapons, maps, and the CODMAS event to the main game.

Black Ops 6 Zombies players can also look forward to the addition of the Citadelle des Morts locale, where they’ll be able to dive deeper into the story established during the Terminus main quest.