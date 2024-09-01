Black Ops 6 beta slammed for being an “absolute mess” on PC

Black Ops 6 is finally playable for the public via the game’s beta; however, gamers have slammed the title for being an “absolute mess” to play on PC.

The hotly anticipated Black Ops 6 beta has has gone live, allowing players to dive into the next Call of Duty title and finally test out all the new gameplay changes the devs have slowly revealed over the past few months.

Despite still being in the early days of the beta, PC players have already begun slamming the game amid major crashing issues and performance problems.

Multiple PC users have reported that, when attempting to load up the Black Ops 6 beta, they have been required to restart the game multiple times after it kept crashing before they could even jump in.

“CoD is an absolute mess on PC,” wrote a Reddit user after revealing they had to restart BO6 multiple times.

The same user later added, “Jesus f***ing Christ. How does anyone think this is acceptable?”

Other Black Ops 6 PC players were quick to comment on their own experiences, with many citing their attempts to load up the beta as “shocking” and “downright ridiculous.”

“I got in after five restarts, then I got into the hotel/mansion map, and the game crashed,” revealed another Reddit user.

Despite the game only being in beta, seasoned Call of Duty players are now extremely concerned about when the game does fully launch on PC on October 25, 2024.

“I’ve played enough CoD betas to know this is exactly how it’s going to ship, too,” wrote one player, another claiming that “PC, in general, is becoming more and more of an afterthought to them, and it shows.”

At the time of writing, the devs have yet to address the problems facing the PC version of Black Ops 6. However, we’ll keep you updated when and if they do.