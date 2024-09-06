Black Ops 6 beta patch notes: Jackal PDW nerf, movement speed buff, and spawn changes

Black Ops 6 made a few community-requested changes for the second beta weekend, including a Jackal PDW nerf, weapon swap and movement speed buffs, and spawn changes.

Black Ops 6 first weekend beta impressions were strong, but players did call for a few updates. First and foremost, complaints called out the Jackal PDW for being too strong. The SMG easily outgunned ARs in medium-range engagements, so most players started using the weapon.

61% of active players used the weapon on the final day of the first beta weekend. To break that down into real numbers, six of every 10 players in a match chose the Jackal PDW.

In addition, the BO6 devs committed to making a viable burst weapon for the game’s meta. The SWAT 5.56 performed well, but Treyarch followed through and made the weapon even stronger.

Let’s jump right into what players can expect.

Black Ops 6 beta Sept 6 full patch notes

Here are the full patch notes from the most recent update.

Weapons

Weapon Swap Speeds

We’ve seen the feedback about weapon swap speeds, and we agree. We’ll be reducing weapon drop times across the board for an overall increase to swap speeds. Players looking for an even quicker swap speed can try out the Fast Hands Strategist Perk in Week 2 of the Beta.

Assault Rifle, SMG, Shotgun, LMG, Marksman Rifle, Pistol, and Launcher drop times reduced by 50ms

Sniper drop times reduced by 100ms

Movement Speeds

We are making small adjustments to baseline movement speeds on all weapon classes to make sure they are sitting in a good spot relative to one another. We have mostly focused on Move Speeds and ADS Move Speeds, which come into play during combat engagements.

Overall we are happy with the weapon class usage and performance we’ve seen in Beta Weekend 1, as well as the upper end of movement pacing offered by SMGs, so these adjustments keep SMGs the same and generally improve other classes. We are mindful of speeding the game up too much and will continue to monitor and assess game data and your feedback.

The other notable change here is to Melee Sprint Speeds. We want players to feel incentivized to pull out their Dedicated Melee weapon as a means of map traversal. We also want to ensure that Melee users can catch up to other players who are sprinting with ranged weapons for those sneaky Body Shields and Finishing Moves.

Assault Rifles

Adjustments:

ADS Crouch Speed increased from 1.75m/s -> 1.88m/s

Move Speed increased from 4.14m/s -> 4.29m/s

ADS Move Speed increased from 3.07m/s -> 3.23m/s

Weapon Category:

SMGs

Adjustments:

Crouch Speed increased from 2.31m/s -> 2.77m/s

Weapon Category:

Shotguns

Adjustments:

ADS Crouch Speed increased from 1.63m/s -> 1.75m/s

Move Speed increased from 4.14m/s -> 4.29m/s

ADS Move Speed increased from 3.07m/s -> 3.23m/s

Weapon Category:

LMGs

Adjustments:

ADS Crouch Speed increased from 1.14m/s -> 1.3m/s

Move Speed increased from 3.71m/s -> 3.86m/s

ADS Move Speed increased from 2.31m/s -> 2.46m/s

Weapon Category:

Marksman Rifles

Adjustments:

Crouch Speed increased from 2.41m/s -> 2.49m/s

ADS Crouch Speed increased from 1.37m/s -> 1.55m/s

Move Speed increased from 3.76m/s -> 3.99m/s

ADS Move Speed increased from 2.9m/s -> 3m/s

Weapon Category:

Sniper Rifles

Adjustments:

Crouch Speed decreased from 2.41m/s -> 2.31m/s

Weapon Category:

Pistols

Adjustments:

Crouch Speed decreased from 2.9m/s -> 2.84m/s

ADS Crouch Speed increased from 1.88m/s -> 2.24m/s

Move Speed increased from 4.47m/s -> 4.52m/s

ADS Move Speed decreased from 3.94m/s -> 3.81m/s

Weapon Category:

Launchers

Adjustments:

Crouch Speed decreased from 2.44m/s -> 2.18m/s

Weapon Category:

Melee

Adjustments:

Crouch Speed increased from 2.9m/s -> 2.95m/s

Jog Speed increased from 5.16m/s -> 5.31m/s

Sprint Speed increased from 6.93m/s -> 7.16m/s

Super Sprint Speed increased from 8.41m/s -> 8.66m/s

Move Speed increased from 4.47m/s -> 4.62

Weapon adjustments

Jackal PDW

Adjustments:

Decreased Maximum Damage from 29 -> 26 Decreased Maximum Damage range from 15.24m -> 14.61m

Decreased Near-Medium Damage from 23 -> 22 Decreased Near-Medium Damage range from 22.86m -> 17.78m

Decreased Medium Damage from 22 -> 18 Decreased Medium Damage range from 29.21m -> 26.04m

Decreased Minimum Damage from 19 -> 15

Small increase to view kick strength and view kick deviation.

CHF Barrel Headshot multiplier improved from 1.2 -> 1.4

