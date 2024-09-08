Black Ops 6 beta brought back one of CoD’s most notorious guns

While the Black Ops 6 beta has been generally well-received, there’s one gun combination that’s bringing back sour memories of a certain kind of LMG, one that became notorious in Black Ops 4 and CoD Ghosts for a reason.

The Call of Duty series has had its fair share of overpowered guns over the years. From MW2’s Model 1887s and MW3’s Akimbo FMG-9s to dual Snakeshots in modern-day Warzone, every CoD will have one weapon that shines above them all.

But those who experienced the Crossbar Hades in Black Ops 4, MW19’s FiNN, or the original Chainsaw in Ghosts, will get flashbacks to a time where they’d get sawed in half by a stream of bullets, no aiming required.

The biggest perk of this weapon was the crossbar, an attachment that essentially removed the need to wait for ADS and allowed you to use a modified, much more accurate version of hipfire instead.

It’s got all the benefits of the best Akimbo combos, but with the ability to fight at longer ranges and a mag that seemed to never run out. The Crossbar Hades was a menace.

And, though the Hades isn’t in Black Ops 6, the crossbar is back and better than ever. This type of gun has a leg up on the competition in the latest CoD.

While this iteration of the crossbar LMG isn’t nearly as busted as BO4’s, most of Black Ops 6’s maps are extremely small. Even if it’s a bit less accurate, that loss doesn’t matter when all the maps you’re fighting on are close-quarters, anyways.

And, though Tac Stance exists with the right attachment on other guns, the crossbar’s ready time is on-par with an AR or SMG with a Tactical Laser. There’s pretty much no reason not to just run an LMG instead, making the XMG a top-tier gun.

Combined with Black Ops 6’s Omnimovement, this gun is an absolute menace in the right hands. You’ll have to get the XMG all the way to weapon level 43 to give the crossbar a shot for yourself in the beta, but it’s worth it.

It’s hard to say whether or not the XMG will be nerfed with this attachment once the beta’s over, but there’s a good chance Black Ops 6’s full release will have more LMGs.

Will we see LMGs dominate the meta? It’s hard to say. For now, though, enjoy having the Black Ops 4 Hades back while you can.