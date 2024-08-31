Black Ops 6 beta already invaded by cheaters as players blame crossplay

Call of Duty’s Black Ops 6 beta has been live for less than 24 hours and cheaters have already swarmed lobbies.

Black Ops 6’s early access open beta kicked off on August 30 for players who pre-ordered any version of the game. This was the first time that Activision released a CoD beta across all available platforms simultaneously.

However, just hours after starting, players were spotted using cheats in the beta. Many blamed the introduction of crossplay and claimed the lack of an anti-cheat system was ruining the beta experience.

“BRO HOW!? It’s been less than 24 hours!?” One said. “Why are y’all surprised?? I’m surprised y’all are surprised,” another stated.

“Yup, I’m afraid so. Two of my 18 games were also clearly walling,” a player claimed.

Various players hit out at the devs for the lack of an anti-cheat system being implemented. “This is f**king pathetic that they won’t put a legit anti-cheat in,” a user responded.

“This is why I stopped playing this franchise. They do not care about the actual players. They cater to cheaters,” another claimed.

Meanwhile, several others have blamed crossplay being enabled across all platforms. “Yup. And it’ll only get worse. Time for Treyarch to give console players the ability to play against console-only players. Forced crossplay with PC is just awful,” a player called for.

“I mean there’s PCs so of course it will have cheaters. They’ve ruined every game they’re allowed in.”

Treyarch Rewind is one of the playable maps in Black Ops 6’s beta.

Despite players questioning if their RICHOHET anti-cheat system was active during the beta before it launched for Black Ops 6, the devs issued the following statement:

“During the Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Beta, we will be testing features and monitoring telemetry. We know this work is ongoing and #TeamRICOCHET is focused on further advancing its systems to help prevent, capture, and remove cheaters from our games.”

We look forward to the full force of the RICOCHET Anti-Cheat system for Black Ops 6 Day One at launch.”

If you are unable to play the early-access beta for Black Ops 6, you will have another chance to play the game via the open beta from September 6, at 10 AM PT to Monday, September 9, at 10 AM PT.

Black Ops 6 releases on October 25, 2024.