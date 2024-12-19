Black Ops 6 attachment completely removes XM4 recoil in Warzone

The XM4 from Black Ops 6 is already one of the best Assault Rifles in Warzone, and thanks to a new attachment, might have become even stronger.

The XM4 received the Buffer Weight Stock earlier in Black Ops 6, unlocked by the community during the Hit List event, which significantly boosts the gun’s vertical and horizontal recoil control.

Now, there’s another new attachment players can use which turns the XM4 into a lethal no-recoil assault rifle.

The 3-Round Burst Fire Mod will turn the XM4 from fully automatic into a three-round burst by default. This sounds like a huge downgrade from fully automatic, but the benefits of taking the burst fire mode make the already great XM4 a much better weapon at long range.

3-round burst XM4 Warzone loadout

Activision/Dexerto This is the best build for using the XM4 with the burst mod.

Optic: Willis 3X

Willis 3X Barrel: Reinforced Barrel

Reinforced Barrel Magazine: Extended Mag III

Extended Mag III Stock: Buffer Weight Stock

Buffer Weight Stock Fire Mod: 3-Round Burst Mod

In a video breaking down the 3-round burst fire mod in Black Ops 6, TheXclusiveAce shows the difference between the regular XM4’s recoil and the modded version, with the recoil being much lower there. The mod has the same effect in Warzone, giving the gun that already had minimal recoil none at all.

Even better, you don’t need to press each time you want to fire a burst. You can just hold down your trigger or mouse to keep firing bursts until you’ve taken down your opponent.

The burst fire mod also gives the XM4 a new damage profile in Warzone, one that drastically increases its overall damage.

On the attachment details section for the mod, you can see it takes the XM4’s headshot damage from 30 to 48, and its damage to the chest jumps up from 29 to 40. This puts it in contention with long-range heavy hitters like the AEK-973.

While turning the XM4 into a three-round burst gun will reduce its fire rate, the improvements to its damage profile and it having no recoil make the gun even more powerful than it was before in the hands of the right player.