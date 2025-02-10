Black Ops 6 and Warzone has good news for players impacted by PlayStation outage

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 and Warzone compensated players who couldn’t take advantage of the Double XP weekend because of the PlayStation outage.

PSN servers suddenly stopped working on Friday, February 7, and the issues persisted for around 20 hours.

The outage is the second-longest in PlayStation history, the longest occurring for three weeks in 2011 after a data breach compromised the information of 70-plus million PlayStation users.

While this outage did not last nearly as long, players were upset that they couldn’t play several titles online.

Sony’s offer of five extra days of PS Plus as compensation was not enough to satisfy some of the players impacted, but Call of Duty fans praised developer Treyarch for nailing its response.

BO6 & Warzone extend Double XP weekend because of PSN outage

Activision

For the first time during Season 2, Black Ops 6 and Warzone players could earn Double Level XP, Double Weapon XP, and Double Gobblegum earn rate from February 6 through February 10.

In response to the PlayStation outage, Treyarch extended Double XP for 48 hours, ending at 10 AM PT on February 12.

Players celebrated the extension, and it’s especially beneficial for Xbox users who get two extra days on top of the days they already had.

“Treyarch doing more for the PlayStation community than PlayStation,” one fan responded.

“Well done Call of Duty,” a second user added.

While the announcement is cause for celebration, the extension does not apply to the BO6 free trial that ran from February 6-10. Before purchasing the title, the event allowed potential new players to test out Season 2 multiplayer and Zombies maps.

However, PlayStation users couldn’t take full advantage of the free trial because of the network outage. It’s unclear if Treyarch has any plans to add another free trial.

