 Black Ops 4 weapons are appearing in Cold War, and no one knows why
Published: 20/Nov/2020 13:39

by Andrew Highton
blps4 weapons in bocw
Treyarch

CoD: Black Ops Cold War is now in full flow with its full release on PS5 and Xbox Series X. The game has had a mixed reception thus far, but it now appears to be borrowing elements from a previous Call of Duty game. Elements of Black Ops 4 are appearing in Cold War, and no one is sure why.

Between glitches, bugs, and general errors that are dampening enjoyment, Black Ops Cold War hasn’t bolted from the gate just yet. The game is still being crippled by some notable issues including unbalanced weapons, a lack of content, and player complaints. But the latest discovery is a curious one.

It seems that content featured in Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 has somehow made it into the game. Users have reported multiple instances of Black Ops 4 content being featured in their game at different points.

What Black Ops 4 content are people seeing?

It’s definitely a strange one, and it’s even more strange when you consider that there’s been a whole release since Black Ops 4 – two if you count Warzone.

Either way, an image recently appeared on Reddit showing a weird inclusion in Cold War’s Zombies mode. A player finds themselves at the Mystery Box and opens it in the hope of landing a powerful Ray Gun. Instead, players are presented with an Ak-47…or what should appear to be an AK-47.

blops 4 weapons in bocw
Treyarch
Pretty sure that’s not the AK-47?

However, this is only one example.

People have reportedly seen other skins from Black Ops 4 in the game too. When players have certain weapons in Treyarch‘s Black Ops Cold War highlighted, it will actually show some of the firearms from the franchise’s first Battle Royale game.

Sniper rifles and light machine guns have also been given the placeholder treatment and are stuck with the icons of yesteryear.

But I didn’t prestige?

Another bizarre bug has also appeared with one Reddit user being rewarded incorrectly.

Lorenso0 found themselves on the receiving end of a BLOPS4 master prestige icon after finishing a game.

blops4 master prestige in bocw
Treyarch, Lorenso0
Treyarch will hopefully patch it soon.

They are obviously trying to fix multiple issues to make BOCW the best it can be. However, changing some random Black Ops 4 images in Cold War might be low on the priority list.

Call of Duty

Aydan smashes Warzone Solos vs Squads world record with insane run

Published: 20/Nov/2020 13:10

by Connor Bennett
Aydan and the Warzone night sky
Aydan/Activison

Aydan Warzone

Former Fortnite star Aydan ‘Aydan’ Conrad has managed to break the world record for Warzone kills playing as a solo while in a squads match, racking up a pretty impressive total to say the least.

With the popularity of Warzone through the roof, it has attracted players from plenty of different genres to test their skills and show that they’ve got what it takes to be amongst the best of the best. 

The standout stars, typically, have a Call of Duty or battle royale-based background as players like Aydan – who was once ranked amongst the top Fortnite professionals in the globe – have converted over. 

With such a melting pot of talent dropping into Verdansk, winning streaks are being stretched out, money is being won, and records are being smashed – including those who try to test themselves in a 1v4 scenario.

YouTube: Fortnite
Epic Games
The former Fortnite star has become one of Verdansk’ best players.

Previously, the Solo vs Squads record had stood at 57 kills, which is an incredibly impressive number to say the least, but Aydan went one step further.

During his November 19 stream, the former Ghost Gaming star found himself on a heater, racking up kill after kill in Warzone. He quickly leveled the record of57 kills and found himself in a tricky 1v3 against a team with a Juggernaut.

However, he called upon his incredible battle royale talents to rip through his opponents, solidifying not only the record, but the Warzone victory in one fell swoop. And, it’s safe to say that Aydan was pretty happy with himself too. 

 

Aydan quickly took to Twitter to show his followers who hadn’t been watching the stream what he’d done, and quickly impressed people like Scump, Swagg, KingRichard, and Ali-A. 

 

With Aydan setting the bar so high, it’s unlikely that anyone will be able to knock him off his perch anytime soon, but, you just never know when it comes to Warzone. 

If anyone does manage to surpass Aydan, you’ll be able to find all the details in our Warzone World Records hub, which can be found here.