Black Ops 2 just hit a major milestone that will make you feel old

2012’s Black Ops 2 was the furthest in the future Call of Duty had ever gone, taking players all the way forward to… 2025. That’s right, the new year is here and Black Ops 2 is no longer set in the future.

If you’re old enough to remember Black Ops 2’s release, this probably stopped you in your tracks. 2025 felt so far in the future it wasn’t even worth thinking about (have you thought about 2038 at all?) but now that date’s here and I can’t help but wonder where the time has gone.

While major technological advancements like X-ray vision sniper scopes and remote-controlled tanks that walked on four legs didn’t feel too far-fetched for the near future, things haven’t advanced quite as much as Treyarch predicted back in the early 2010s. There was even some backlash it was too futuristic.

Activision futuristic back in 2012.

The world was quite a different place in their version of 2025 too, with NATO in a cold war with China, America voting in its first female president, and the U.S.S Barack Obama in use (the latest have been named after Ford and JFK).

13 years and two console generations later, Call of Duty is also a very different game with tons of in-game cosmetics, crossplay, and a free-to-play battle royale.

CoD 2025 celebrates the milestone

Of course, 2025 also means a new Call of Duty game, and if the leaks are to be believed, the latest entry celebrates this milestone by bringing a direct sequel to Black Ops 2.

Fumo Leaks claimed CoD 2025 will be set in the near future once again, this time taking us to 2035 with BO2’s David Mason returning as the protagonist. It’ll feature classic Black Ops maps and will bridge the gap between BO6‘s omnimovement and the jetpack era by bringing wall jumps.

The only major thing that hasn’t seemed to leak about the next Call of Duty is who’s developing it but with the game roughly 10 months away, its announcement can’t be far off.

Despite time marching on so fast that it’s no longer set in the future, Black Ops 2 is still regarded as one of the best Call of Duty games of all time and the pinnacle of multiplayer map design.