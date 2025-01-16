Bizarre Warzone ladder glitch lets you fly across the map

Warzone players have discovered a pretty insane glitch that lets you literally fly across the map without needing a redeploy balloon or any kind of transport – all you need is a ladder.

Glitches in video games can really come in any form: sometimes they’re funny, sometimes they’re frustrating, and sometimes they’re just incredibly helpful.

This glitch definitely falls into the latter camp, completely changing up how you take engagements and traverse the map in Call of Duty: Warzone – but it does take a bit of trickery.

Here’s how you can use a simple ladder to cross the entire map in seconds.

How to do Warzone ladder glitch

As shown by content creator JoePac below, here’s what you have to do:

Set yourself up near a ladder that you want to use to escape. You should be missing one plate and have a Stim Shot in the Tactical Equipment slot. Use your Stim Shot. Apply your third plate and start approaching the ladder. Just as the Plate animation finishes, hop on the ladder and it should send you flying into the sky.

This does take some practice to time right, and you won’t always get it perfect, but when done well it can help you evade gunfire, rotate to new locations or chase down your bounty with ease.

However, if it doesn’t quite work out, you’ll just end up climbing the ladder as normal – and if you’re trying to evade an opponent, it could get you killed.

Call of Duty is in a bit of a weird spot right now, losing a huge portion of the player base that was there when Black Ops 6 first launched, and a number of top creators leaving the game in favor of others like Marvel Rivals.

However, players are optimistic that things will turn around, especially when Verdansk comes back, with leaks pointing towards a Season 3 launch in April.