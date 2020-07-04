Bizarre Warzone glitch lets you get inside the Stadium

Warzone players have uncovered a strange glitch that allows you to climb inside the Stadium point of interest in Verdansk.

Call of Duty: Warzone’s map, Verdansk, has remained mostly unchanged since it first released in March, although the addition of new bunkers and items to the game has continued to keep it fresh.

However, many fans have been calling on Infinity Ward to make changes such as opening up the ‘Stadium’ point-of-interest, which is currently inaccessible in the center of the map and requires players to circle around it to collect loot.

While the Stadium is not usually as popular as locations such as Super Store or Hospital, it does often see some action in the late-game and can make for some intense fights if the final circles lead there.

Despite the Stadium remaining closed, Warzone players have now seemingly uncovered their own ways to get inside the giant venue with a new glitch that lets you simply climb inside.

Call of Duty YouTuber Acez Gaming shared that, with the help of a couple of vehicles, there is a hole at the North East entrances that players can simply jump through to make their way in.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-ONeZ7VgeWc

The exploit requires players to make use of both a Cargo Truck and Tactical Rover, angling them in a certain way, to climb up the to the ceiling before crouch-jumping up top.

Acez also revealed that, once you make it above the entrance, you simply need to drop down through a nearby wall and you will be free to roam around.

While it has been rumored to receive some changes in Warzone's Season 5, the interior of the stadium has not yet been rendered in, leaving little to be found.

However, as you can spot, and even shoot at, other players circling the stadium during the glitch, it is quite likely that it will be patched in one of the game's later updates.