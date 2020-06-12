Bizarre Modern Warfare bug spawns Scrapyard players in ridiculous places

Modern Warfare Season 4 brought another fan-favorite map, Scrapyard, to the latest iteration of the legendary series, but some players can run into a slight problem with its spawn locations.

There’s been a few problems with spawns on reintegrated maps of the Call of Duty franchise. For example, Shipment was a map that many nostalgic fans were eager to explore, before being met with frustrating matches, unable to respawn without being in spots where they were immediately killed.

It got to the point where even CDL pros were expressing their discontent at the state of the game, and it’s been trial-and-error from Infinity Ward ever since to achieve a worthwhile fix.

Advertisement

Now, Redditor ‘PerrysReddit’ has found that the problem extends further than the reaches of the playable area of Modern Warfare's new map, as it spawned them on a restricted part of Scrapyard without a chance to get back in.

The C point on Scrapyard is located on the north-west quadrant of the map, but it seems like there’s an errant spawn point that can revive players just outside of the battlefield.

Advertisement

After going down, since PerrysReddit’s team only had control of C at the time, they were naturally going to re-enter the game from that direction.

Only problem was that the spawn took them a bit too far from the intended location, resulting in the player frantically trying to find their way back into Scrapyard.

They hardly had anytime to react since the five-second timer demanding them to “return to [the] combat area” had started before they could even pull out their gun.

Advertisement

This is something that more people are coming across in their first matches on the Season 4 map.

Read more: How to unlock the minigun in Warzone

“It's honestly possible that this map is just a quick edit of Boneyard and that spawn could've been a leftover spawn placement from Ground War,” user ‘FaultedPlace’ said. “I've tried to spawn on B and C plenty of times on that map only to actually spawn outside of the Scrapyard area.”

There’s going to be plenty of people loading into the new season of Modern Warfare, and Infinity Ward could issue a quick patch update to rectify the problem.