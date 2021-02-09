Bizarre Black Ops Cold War bug completely ruins Search & Destroy matches

A strange bug in Black Ops Cold War Search & Destroy is ruining players’ matches, not granting the victorious team the win they’ve worked for.

BOCW has not been without its bugs since release, with players frequently making complaints from minor issues to PS5 consoles literally being bricked by the game.

It’s safe to say that players have felt disenfranchised by the game at times, and many find it increasingly frustrating as more bugs pop up.

This one, though, seems slightly more rare, affecting Search and Destroy matches exclusively, and it doesn’t make much sense why.

Reddit user Z5_Nog posted about his sour experience playing the one-life game mode, saying that this “ruined their night.”

As they explain, their team won 6 rounds — which constitutes a win in S&D — but the game simply kept going.

The match continued, Nog says, until the opposing team also reached 6 round wins, at which point it declared a draw, ignoring the fact that Nog’s team reached the point limit first.

At the time of writing, it’s not clear why this happened to Nog and his team, though one comment in response did say something similar happened to them before, albeit to their benefit.

It’s possible that the lobby simply bugged out and this was a very rare occurrence, though how exactly that happens is hard to decipher. Perhaps some very specific criteria are hit in the match which triggers a weird response, though that is purely speculation.

Needless to say, Treyarch will no doubt be looking at this and wondering what could have gone wrong and how they can fix it. That is, once they’ve finished dealing with the negative reaction to League Play.