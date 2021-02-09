Logo
Bizarre Black Ops Cold War bug completely ruins Search & Destroy matches

Published: 9/Feb/2021 17:45

by Jacob Hale
nuketown search and destroy black ops cold war
Activision

Black Ops Cold War

A strange bug in Black Ops Cold War Search & Destroy is ruining players’ matches, not granting the victorious team the win they’ve worked for.

BOCW has not been without its bugs since release, with players frequently making complaints from minor issues to PS5 consoles literally being bricked by the game.

It’s safe to say that players have felt disenfranchised by the game at times, and many find it increasingly frustrating as more bugs pop up.

This one, though, seems slightly more rare, affecting Search and Destroy matches exclusively, and it doesn’t make much sense why.

Black Ops Cold War search and destroy on Express remastered map
Activision
Search and Destroy is one of the most popular modes in CoD history, but if this bug becomes more common that could change.

Reddit user Z5_Nog posted about his sour experience playing the one-life game mode, saying that this “ruined their night.”

As they explain, their team won 6 rounds — which constitutes a win in S&D — but the game simply kept going.

The match continued, Nog says, until the opposing team also reached 6 round wins, at which point it declared a draw, ignoring the fact that Nog’s team reached the point limit first.

Is this a hack or a glitch? We won 6 and then just continued to play until they got 6 and drawed. Kinda ruined the night for me and a friend from r/blackopscoldwar

At the time of writing, it’s not clear why this happened to Nog and his team, though one comment in response did say something similar happened to them before, albeit to their benefit.

It’s possible that the lobby simply bugged out and this was a very rare occurrence, though how exactly that happens is hard to decipher. Perhaps some very specific criteria are hit in the match which triggers a weird response, though that is purely speculation.

Needless to say, Treyarch will no doubt be looking at this and wondering what could have gone wrong and how they can fix it. That is, once they’ve finished dealing with the negative reaction to League Play.

Parasite to replace Zer0 on London Royal Ravens in short-term deal for CDL Stage 1

Published: 9/Feb/2021 16:04 Updated: 9/Feb/2021 16:16

by Connor Bennett
Parasite in a Midnight jersey at CDL event
Call of Duty League

London Royal Ravens Parasite

The London Royal Ravens have signed former Call of Duty world champion Christian ‘Parasite’ Duarte on a two-week deal as they wait for Trei ‘Zer0’ Morris to get into the United States in order to compete.

With the start of the Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War season on the horizon, team lineups have been in place for a while, and scrims have been taking place.

The Royal Ravens, however, have been one team who’ve found themselves in a bit of a pickle. The majority of their players have been in the United States, with the exception of Trei ‘Zer0’ Morris.

Rumors have been floating around about them trying out different players in Zer0’s spot, but they’ve settled on former CoD World Champion Chrisitan Parasite Duarte – at least on a temporary basis.

Seany Dylan Zer0 London Royal Ravens
London Royal Ravens
The Royal Ravens announced their roster for the 2021 season as Seany, Dylan, Alexx and Zer0.

Parasite will join the Ravens ahead of the first real event of the Black Ops Cold War season – the Atlanta FaZe Opening Weekend – where they face the Seattle Surge in their opening game on Sunday, February 14.

“While we continue to deal with immigration issues for ‘Zer0,’ we’re relieved we could find such a great player to help us fill the gap,” said Michael ‘ODEE’ O’Dell, Chief Gaming Officer at ReKTGlobal. “It’s a challenging situation, but we’re incredibly optimistic for this team and excited to give Parasite a chance to shine on the global stage once again.”

Given that he’s only on a two-week contract, Parasite will play for the Ravens in the opening event, as well as in week two where they will face the New York Subliners and then the defending world champions Dallas Empire.

After that, Zer0 looks set to join the squad, with the Ravens at full strength, looking to make their mark on the second season of the Call of Duty League.

London Royal Ravens roster:

  • Dylan
  • Alexx
  • Seany
  • Parasite (Temporary sub)
  • Zer0
  • Afro (Subsitute)