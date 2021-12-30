Biggest Call of Duty moments of 2021

The Black Ops Cold War season gave us some wild moments in 2021, from Scump’s unforgettable World Series of Warzone win to the historic OpTic Texas merger, it’s been a huge year and we’ve put all the biggest Call of Duty esports moments together in one place.

No one could have predicted the past 12 months in competitive CoD history. While the CDL itself provided a number of highlights, news and events outside the League were just as mind-blowing.

We’ve put together a full compilation of all the biggest competitive CoD moments to recap the 2021 season.

