Best Zombies weapons to use in Black Ops Cold War - Dexerto

Best Zombies weapons to use in Black Ops Cold War

Published: 17/Nov/2020 17:14 Updated: 18/Nov/2020 15:35

by Alex Garton
Treyarch

Black Ops Cold War

Survival in Black Ops Cold War Zombies is determined by a lot of factors but not many are more important than the weapon you choose to take on the hordes of Zombies inside Die Maschine. Here’s some of the best weapons to use. 

Black Ops Cold War has arrived and there’s been a number of significant changes to the Zombies mode. These include weapon rarity, custom loadouts, and exclusive field upgrades. These changes have added a new layer of strategy to Zombies and given players more choice in how they take on waves of dead enemies.

Of course, the question is, what’s the best way to survive in Black Ops Cold War Zombies?

Well, here’s our rundown of what weapons we recommend you use to last as long as possible.

Treyarch
There are some exciting easter eggs in Cold War’s Zombies, make sure you’re on the lookout for any clues.

Best weapons to use in Black Ops Cold War Zombies

In no particular order, here’s what we think are the best weapons to use in Cold War’s Zombies.

Knife

The knife is not as exciting as some of the other weapons on the list, but it’s a great choice for the early rounds. The weapon capable of one-shotting zombies all the way up to round 14 and can be upgraded via Pack-A-Punch for the later rounds.

There’s doubt that as the rounds progress the knife will become less and less useful. However, considering it doesn’t cost anything, it’s a perfect choice to wipe out zombies with ease in the opening rounds.

M16

As long-time Call of Duty fans will know, the M16 has been a staple in every Black Ops title in both Zombies and multiplayer. However, it has never been a top-tier weapon until now.

The M16 is a great choice for both the early and late game rounds. Once upgraded it becomes a 6 bullet burst assault rifle with a large magazine. It’s fair to say it’s a weapon choice that you definitely won’t regret.

Treyarch
Some of the guns off the wall are more reliable than the mystery box weapons.

Ray Gun

The Ray Gun is arguably the most iconic weapon in Black Ops Zombies across all the titles. However, in recent games, it lost a lot of its power and wasn’t picked up by a lot of players. It is only in Cold War that it’s regained its reputation as a top-tier weapon.

It melts through hordes of undead enemies with ease and can be upgraded for the later rounds. Despite receiving a nerf to its damage, it remains a solid choice for any player to pick up.

Galo SA12

The Galo SA12 is a pump-action shotgun and the heavy hitter of the list. This weapon can be bought off the wall so it’s a perfect choice for every match. It’s reliable for the early rounds and once upgraded it’s absolutely destructive.

This weapon is unbelievably popular among streamers and content creators for good reason. It packs a punch and it’s a great choice for any players looking to survive until the high rounds.

Treyarch
The Gallo SA12 is building a reputation as one of the best shotguns in Cold War.

D.I.E Shockwave

The beauty of the D.I.E Shockwave is its unique design and infinite ammo supply. It may not be the best weapon in the game to clear hordes of zombies instantly, but it’s a great option for players who hate refilling their ammo. The weapon can technically be used infinitely if utilized correctly. On top of the fact that it’s probably one of the most unique weapons in Cold War, it’s definitely worth trying it out.

That’s our rundown of the best weapons to use in Black Ops Cold War Zombies. You can check out all our Black Ops Cold War guides on our dedicated hub here.

Scump reveals his go-to MP5 loadout in Black Ops Cold war

Published: 18/Nov/2020 15:29

by James Busby
Scump's Black Ops Cold War MP5
Activision / Treyarch

Black Ops Cold War

Seth ‘Scump’ Abner has been dominating players in Black Ops Cold War and this time he has revealed his best MP5 setup. Here’s all the attachments you need to make this SMG hit as hard as possible. 

The MP5 is one of the best guns in Black Ops Cold War thanks to its lightning-fast rate of fire, responsive ADS time, incredible mobility, and scintillating time to kill. As a result, the majority of casual and pro players have gravitated towards it. In fact, Scump has demonstrated just how overpowered the MP5 can be when it’s kitted out with the best attachments. 

Not only does this deadly SMG offer incredible amounts of close quarters damage, it can also make short work of any mid-range opponents. If you’re after an SMG that is both incredibly easy to use and extremely powerful, then Scump’s MP5 loadout will give you the edge needed to increase your KD in the latest CoD title.

Best Black Ops Cold War MP5 loadout

Black Ops Cold War MP5
Activision / Treyarch
This loadout absolutely dominates in Black Ops Cold War.
  • Muzzle: Muzzle Break 9
  • Barrel: 9”5 Extended
  • Body: Steady Aim Laser
  • Underbarrel: Foregrip
  • Magazine: 40 RND Drum
  • Handle: Speed Tape
  • Stock: Collapsed Stock

Scump’s loadout aims to bolster the MP5’s speed and damage, allowing players to react instantly to any threat they see. This setup is slightly different from our own MP5 loadout, which focused on using 10.1” Cavalry Lancer to help eliminate those pesky scorestreaks. 

While taking out scorestreaks will help stop your foes from getting game-winning kill leads, Scump’s loadout will stop them dead in their tracks. The 9”5 Extended Barrel increases bullet velocity, allowing you to drop enemies in a blink of an eye. 

The Muzzle Break 9 and Foregrip help reduce the MP5’s horizontal/vertical recoil. This gives you the accuracy needed to beam your opponents with laser-like precision. If that wasn’t enough, the Steady Aim Laser adds a 15% increase to the gun’s hipfire. This will give you the edge in those super close-quarter firefights where aiming down sights is not an option. 

Just like in Modern Warfare, ADS speed is key in Black Ops Cold War. In fact, you’ll lose most fights if you don’t equip speed-enhancing attachments. That’s why Scump has attached the Speed Tape, which gives his MP5 class a 10% boost in aim down sight time. 

Meanwhile, the Collapsed Stock decreases the sprint to fire penalty. This allows the CoD pro to play aggressively, constantly closing the gap between him and his enemies. Lastly, the 40 RND Drum gives the MP5 enough bullets to take down multiple opponents without having to constantly reload. 

If you prefer a more hyper-aggressive playstyle, then Scump’s MP5 will allow you to do just that. 

If you’re looking to find the best guns in Black Ops Cold War and wish to build even more powerful loadouts, be sure to check out our other Black Ops Cold War weapon guides.